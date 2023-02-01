The young Falcons boys hockey team played a more complete game Tuesday night against a solid St. Paul Academy team, winning 3-2.
SPA, in the past month, has wins over Dodge County and former state participant Blake High School. Faribault had been struggling with starting strong in the first period, per coach Clay Curwin, but this time, it came out firing and continued the offensive pressure throughout the game getting 39 shots on the SPA goalie.
Sophomore Nicholas Archambault got things going when he scored on a rebound by a nice play by Beau Velishek. Velishek picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone and skated it down the left side, beat the SPA defender, and put a nice shot high on the SPA goalie. A juicy rebound was there waiting for Archambault to deposit it in the net for a 1-0 lead.
With the score tied at 1-1 with about one minute to play in the first, another effort play by junior forward Logan Peroutka gave the Falcons a 2-1 lead.
Peroutka had poked the puck away from the SPA defender at the blue line and he was flying down the right side. His shot from the far side hit the goalie’s stick and the puck flew high and behind high the goalie into the net. Leading 2-1, the Falcons ended the first period on a solid note.
It was Teacher Appreciation Day, and between the first and second period, each player walked out onto the ice with their favorite teacher.
The second period, the game got tighter, as both teams stepped up their intensity on defense.
St Paul Academy tied the game at 2-2 midway through the second period, and the score remained the same at the end of the second.
Faribault came out strong again to start the third period. Thirty-three seconds in, the third period leading scorer, junior Oliver Linnemann, scored on a hard wrister from a nice pass and assist from Peroutka.
For the remainder of the game, Faribault clamped down on defense, playing smart and solid.
Curwin said the team is making positive steps toward a successful season.
“We kept the pressure on them and kept the puck in our zone with a lot of passing and cycling of the puck,” he said. “Our forecheck was also key. We were able to keep the puck in our zone, thus limiting SPA any chances to get any offense and shots against us in the third.”
Senior Goalie Jacob Scherf had another solid game at goal, stopping 28 shots on goal.
Faribault looks to continue its winning ways Thursday at home against Mankato West at 7 p.m. Saturday against Red Wing. It’s also Hockey Day in Faribault Saturday, with every age group playing, starting at 8:45 a.m. and ending with the 7 p.m. rematch. Faribault beat the Wingers in Red Wing 7-5 Jan. 12.