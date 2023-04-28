Faribault hosted Waseca Thursday for a non-conference match against Waseca.
Last season, Waseca won 4-3 with Faribault winning at Nos. 1, 2, and 3 singles. Faribault hoped to get some revenge this year, but it was only able scratch out wins at the top two singles, as Waseca took the rest of the courts, winning at No. 3 and 4 singles, along with all three doubles match.
At No. 1 singles, Brandon Petricka played Waseca’s Tyler Jellum. Coach Jeff Anderson said, "Brandon was playing well today and grabbed control of the match early and maintained that control for the entire match. At times, Brandon had some affect in his play from the windy conditions, but never enough to derail him."
Petricka won 6-2, 6-2.
At 2 singles, Carsen Kramer played Waseca’s Henry Huttemier. Coach Anderson said Kramer grew into the match.
"He took a bit longer to settle in and grab control. Once he did, he never looked back. Carsen was affected by the wind with short shots that pulled him into the net where his opponent did well to attack with well hit shots. After winning the first set 6-3, Carsen maintained control with good serving and great strategy to hold on."
Kramer won 6-3, 6-1.
At 2 doubles, Adam Diaz-Coons and Ben Diaz-Coons played Waseca’s 1 doubles team of Oliver Rohwer and Jacari Jellum, with Waseca coming out on top 6-0, 6-4.
Adam and Ben are new to varsity tennis and coach Anderson has been pleased with their progress.
"It took Adam and Ben the first set to get settled in, but once they did, they played a nice second set. They were seeing holes in their opponents' court and hit well placed shots to put pressure on their opponents. They were doing better in the second set to also stay away from the net player. Adam and Ben also covered the court well. While they played a good second set, Waseca’s team continued to play solid tennis and held on to win the second set and the match."
At 3 doubles, Colin Haefs and Mitch Gibbs lost 6,3, 6-3 to Waseca’s team of Corbin Connors and Arman Bhaffi.
A more competitive match than the scores show, Haefs and Gibbs battled the wind and their much more experienced competitors, according to Anderson.
"Colin and Mitch moved well on the court today and did well to stay in many points by just getting the ball back. They had a solid performance today but came up a bit short against their opponents."
After a day of practice on Friday in preparation for four matches next week, Faribault will host Big 9 Conference rival Northfield on Monday for a rescheduled meet starting at 4:30 p.m.