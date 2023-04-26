Faribault boys tennis came up short against powerhouse Rochester Mayo Tuesday afternoon, learning firsthand how good some of the best tennis players in the state truly are. By the end of the afternoon, the Falcons fell 7-0, overcome by Mayo’s depth and skill.
“Mayo is currently ranked No. 3 in the state behind No. 1 Edina and No. 2 Wayzata,” Faribault coach Jeff Anderson said. “Mayo’s talent is only rivaled by how deep that talent goes throughout their team. No other team in the Big 9 Conference will be able to touch Mayo this season.
Faribault was able to pick up some positive play in spite of the loss, even as Ben Erickson of Rochester Mayo defeated Faribault’s Brandon Petricka 6-1 , 6-3 Petricka was able to grind out three set victories in the second match.
Elsewhere in singles play, the Falcons saw Carsen Kramer defeated by Caleb Neisen 6-2, 6-0 with Neisen taking control in the second match to put away the victory.
“Mayo is expected to challenge the top teams at state this season,” Anderson said. “Today they shared with us just how good they are. Brandon and Carsen both did well to challenge their opponents today with good strategy and ball movement. They both also hustled well to cover their courts today to stay in many points. But overall, Mayo was just too good.”
To round out singles play both Irapat Piyapanee and Miles Leopold both fell 6-0, 6-0 to their respective May challengers. In doubles play the Falcons were blanked in all three competitions in 6-0,6-0 losses as well.
Faribault will host Waseca on Thursday April 27 for a non-conference match with competition starting at 4pm. Next Monday, Faribault will host fellow Rice County rival Northfield before traveling to Albert Lea the very next day for a road contest. The Falcons will have to get used to the road in the final stretches of the season as well, the trip to Albert Lea will mark a stretch to close out the year with the Falcons playing four of their last competitions away from home.