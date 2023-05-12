Faribault won matches at 1, 2, and 3 singles, along with a nice win at 3 doubles, to win Thursday's meet over Winona 4-3.
It was also Senior Night for Faribault, recognizing two team leaders in Jirapat “Jean” Piyapanee and Pablo Arriaza. The team win was especially nice, as both seniors won their matches, with Pablo Arriaza's win being his first on varsity.
At 1 singles, Brandon Petricka beat Winona’s Gavin Clemons 7-5, 6-2.
Coach Jeff Anderson said, "Petricka appeared to be the better player on the court today, but Gavin did well to frustrate Brandon. Gavin did well to keep the ball in play With the first set win behind him, Brandon relaxed a bit and was more patient in his rallies, allowing Gavin to make the unforced errors."
Petricka won the first set in a nailbiter and then controlled much of the second set.
At 2 singles Carsen Kramer played Winona’s Ben Wisniewski. Carsen played a quick match today, as he was in control from the very beginning. Coach Anderson complimented Kramer's solid effort.
"It was nice to see Carsen move the ball around the court with a good mix of aggressive versus well placed shots," he said.
Faribault's Kramer won the match 6-0, 6-0.
At 3 singles, Jirapat “Jean” Piyapanee defeated Winona’s Clay Cottrell 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.
Coach Anderson said, "In the first set, Jean was patient and played relaxed, covering his court well and allowing his opponent to make the errors. In the second set, Jean’s opponent started to hit a bit harder and be more aggressive, which prompted Jean to attack a bit early on many shots".
Since the team match was not decided, Piyapanee and Cotrell had to play a full six-game third set to determine the winner of their match. Both players played well in the deciding set, but Piyapanee stayed steady.
"Jean did well in the last few games to be more patient than Clay, allowing Clay to make the errors," Anderson said.
At 3 doubles, Pablo Arriaza and Nelson Landrau Ortiz played Winona’s team of Luke Smeby and Oliver Wells. While Pablo and Nelson played well in the first set, by the end of the first, Arriaza and Ortiz were playing better and had settled into their match.
Winona won the first set 6-2, but Arriaza and Landrau Ortiz carried their momentum from the end of the first into the second, where they grabbed a quick 3-0 lead. Their Winona opponents did well to battle back to a 3-3 tie.
Coach Anderson said, "Pablo and Nelson continued to hit well with good service return lobs and great court coverage. Pablo was also returning some nice sharp angles on his left handed service returns, setting up Nelson for put away shots or to pressure their opponents into errors." Arriaza and Landrau Ortiz would hold on to win the second set 6-3.
Tied at 1-1 in match play, the doubles duos played a full six-game third set to determine the winner of their match. Arriaza and Ortiz jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead again in the third, but like the second, Winona came back to close their lead to 3-2. Winona was putting good pressure at the net, but the Faribault team was hitting some good lobs and well placed shots to offset that pressure. Arriaza and Ortiz would hold on to win the third set 6-4, taking the match.
This was also the first varsity win for Landrau Ortiz.
The Falcons' 1 doubles team of Adam Diaz-Coons and Ben Diaz-Coons, along with the 2 doubles team of Colin Haefs and Mitch Gibbs, both played well Thursday. Winona played a better second set on both courts and was able to hold Faribault off. Winona won the 1 doubles match 6-2, 7-5 and the 2 doubles match 6-2, 6-4.
At No. 4 singles, Cordel Ruppert, of Winona, beat Miles Leopold, of Faribault, 6-0, 6-3.
On Saturday, May 13, the team will travel to Rochester to participate in the Big 9 Conference tournament, with matches starting at 9 a.m. This is an individual position tournament instead of a team tournament. The matches will be played at Kutzky Park and Rochester Mayo courts.