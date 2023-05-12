Faribault won matches at 1, 2, and 3 singles, along with a nice win at 3 doubles, to win Thursday's meet over Winona 4-3.

Jirapat “Jean” Piyapanee

No. 3 singles player Jirapat “Jean” Piyapanee earned an important win for Faribault on Senior Night. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Jirapat “Jean” Piyapanee and Pablo Arriaz

Jirapat “Jean” Piyapanee and Pablo Arriaz got some Senior Night appreciation during the meet against Winona. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Carsen Kramer

Carsen Kramer won in straight sets 6-0, 6-0. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Miles Leopold

Faribault's No. 4 singles player Miles Leopold waits for a serve from his opponent. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Faribault Boys Tennis Team Photo

First row: Houstyn Mari-Ayala, Miles Leopold, Andy Tino-Quila, Landon Shepherd, Carsen Kramer, Adam Diaz-Coons, James Olson, and team manager Hannah Shepherd. Second row: coach Jeff Anderson, Ben Diaz-Coons, Diego Herrera, Nelson Landrau Ortiz, Marco Molina Rodriguez, Brandon Petricka, Colin Haefs, Mitch Gibbs, Jirapat “Jean” Piyapanee, Pablo Arriaza, Coach Robb Morris, and team manager Hailey Reuvers.

Chris Reineke is a freelance writer.

