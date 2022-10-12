Cristian Escobar cross pass.jpg

Faribault's Cristian Escobar, left, watches his cross pass bound past the Waseca goalkeeper Tuesday as No. 3 Reyes Turcios tries to make a play. No. 20, Waseca's Lucas Vasquez helped in the save, kicking the ball away. Faribault took the Section opener 3-0 and plays again 5 p.m. Friday, hosting Austin at Bruce Smith Field. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The No. 2 ranked Faribault varsity boys soccer team took their section opener match Tuesday over Waseca 3-0 at Bruce Smith Field.

Eduardo Gallegos 1st half save.jpg

Waseca goalie Eduardo Gallegos stops a shot by Faribault in the first half Tuesday at Bruce Smith Field. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Faribault vs. Waseca soccer.jpg

Players collide in the first half of Sections at Bruce Smith Field. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Jee Favro & Cullen Cox.jpg

Faribualt freshmen Jee Favro, left, and Cullen Cox celebrate Favro's second-half goal, his first varsity score. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 3 Reyes Turcios.jpg

Falcons senior Reyes Turcios drives for a shot Tuesday against Waseca in the first round of Sections. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 22 Josh Angeles scores b.jpg

No. 22 Josh Angeles scores for Faribault in the 32nd minute against Waseca in the teams' Section opener Tuesday at Bruce Smith Field. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments