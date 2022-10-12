The No. 2 ranked Faribault varsity boys soccer team took their section opener match Tuesday over Waseca 3-0 at Bruce Smith Field.
A small crowd saw the Faribault team get to a slow start but a strong one with five long passes up the sidelines that turned into driving shots for the Falcons, including two shots by No. 15
The Falcons scored first on a penalty kick by senior Cristian Escobar in the 26th minute. Escobar took the kick from about 15 yards out, with a futbol move getting Waseca junior goalkeeper Eduardo Gallegos to dive to the left, while Escobar's shot flew into the right side of the net for what would prove to be the game-winner.
Junior Josh Angeles scored the second goal of the half for Faribault in the 32 minute. Driving past two defenders, he dribbled back to the left and drove the ball in for the score.
Angeles took another drive and shot on net about a minute later, shedding defenders in similar fashion. But Waseka's goalkeeper leapt and swatted the ball away from the upper left corner of the goal.
Faribault senior Reyes Turcios had a shot on net on a breakaway in the seventh minute in which he drove past his defender and launched the shot. Waseca's goalkeeper, Gallegos, stopped it on the edge of the goal, with a dive, as he slid past the line.
Faribault had a chance on a corner kick in the first half that sailed in high, and was headed cleanly but too high and went over the goal.
The final Falcons score came in the 69th minute when freshman Jee Favro charged up past defenders from the right side, he kicked the ball in to the left of the goalkeeper, then celebrated the goal with teammates, including fellow freshman Cullen Cox.
Coach Brendan Cox said it was Favro's first varsity goal.
Cox said it was a "good effort from the guys and their composure was there and it took a lot of time for us to get the first goal."
He said Bruce Smith Field is more narrow than the one they usually play on near the middle school, but the team has a lot of speed and was handling the ball well throughout the game.
Cox said they got all of their guys some quality minutes and get some section experience and get rid of any butterflies. He said they got all four of their freshman players some playing time, and noted that "every day each one of them gets better." He said they need to look to the future as well as look at the present.
In the second half, Faribault kept up the offensive, with many drives on sideline passes, including a deep drive by Escobar to the right side, where he crossed the ball to the front of the net from the far right. The ball went past the Waseca goalkeeper and Falcons senior Reyes Turcios ran in on the ball. But Waseca junior midfielder Lucas Vasquez stayed in front of Turcios and kicked the ball away, with the ball flying over the right corner of the goal and out of bounds.
The Falcons will play the second round of the sections on Friday with a 5 p.m. match against Austin, who defeated Red Wing on Tuesday, playing at Bruce Smith Field.
Cox said Faribault tied with Austin in their meeting earlier in the season.