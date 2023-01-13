The Faribault boys swim and dive team is now among the very few that have gotten the opportunity to compete at Rochester Century’s new pool, as the Rochester Mayo Spartans welcomed them in Thursday for a meet.
While the Falcons fell 99-78 in the final standings, they saw several personal bests from their swimmers competing.
We had a great outing at Century against Mayo and had over 50 best times for the guys,” said head coach Charlie Fuller. “The ones that weren’t best times were really close. Our athletes did a tremendous job staying focused and going after their races. The divers had a good meet as well.”
Thatcher Simon, Finn Larson, James Hoisington and Declan Chappuis recorded Faribault’s fastest time in the 200 medley relay at 1:58.25. Elliot Daschner took over for Simon in the 200 free relay, where they recorded the second fastest time of 1:39.38. Chappuis, Daschner, Simon and Caleb Sadergaski recorded Faribault’s fastest time in the 400 free relay at 4:02.02.
Other top finishes by Falcon swimmers included Viggo Baum’s third place finish in the 200 free (2:13.18), Miles Leopold’s third fastest time in the 200 IM (2:46.93), Hoisington’s first place finish in the 50 free (24.27s), Sadergaski’s fifth fastest time in the 100 fly (1:10.10), Hoisington’s second place finish in the 100 free (54.64s), Simon’s sixth fastest time in the 500 free (6:08.43) and third fastest time in the 100 back (1:11.08) and Larson’s third place finish in the 100 breast (1:19.38).
Senior Chriztopher Ferris led all divers in the one meter dive behind his first place score of 183.35 and he was joined by Asher Ferris in second place with a final score of 1:54.20.