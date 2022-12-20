...ACCUMULATING SNOW WEDNESDAY FOLLOWED BY BLIZZARD AND
DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...
...TRAVEL THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT COULD BE
IMPOSSIBLE AND LIFE-THREATENING...
.Snow will overspread the region Wednesday and bring 5 to 8 inches
of fluffy accumulation through Wednesday night. Winds will be
relatively light Wednesday and Wednesday evening. There should be
a break in severe winter conditions late Wednesday night and early
Thursday. Then, strong northwest winds gusting as high as 50 mph
and dangerously cold air will surge in Thursday afternoon through
Friday night. Whiteout conditions are expected during that time
with travel becoming very difficult or impossible. This event
could be life-threatening if you are stranded with wind chills in
the 30 below to 45 below zero range. Travel plans for late this
week should be adjusted now. In addition, heavy snow remaining on
trees from the last storm and strong winds arriving could result
in tree damage and power outages as temperatures drop below zero.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Wednesday and Wednesday
evening. Then, a Blizzard Warning goes into effect Thursday across
southern and western Minnesota, with the Winter Storm Watch
continuing north and east where wind and blowing snow will begin
a bit later.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM CST
THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...
...WIND CHILL WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. For the Winter Storm
Watch, blizzard conditions possible. Winds could gust as high as
45 mph. For the Wind Chill Watch, dangerously cold wind chills
possible. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero.
* WHERE...Carver, Scott and Rice Counties.
* WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM Wednesday to 3
AM CST Thursday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Thursday
afternoon through late Friday night. For the Wind Chill Watch,
from Thursday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult or impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously
cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as
little as 10 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This could be a life-threatening situation
if you get stranded traveling late this week. Consider
adjusting any travel plans now.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
The Faribault boys swim and dive team competed in the Cougar Relays at Mankato East High School over the weekend. (File photo/southernminn.com)
The Faribault boys swim and dive team traveled to Mankato during the weekend to compete in the Cougar Relays hosted by Mankato East. The Falcons finished 10th in the team rankings.
"We switched people around a bit and had some fun and still had some very nice swims," said head coach Charlie Fuller. "The swimmers had a very good day even though we weren't able to fill out a complete lineup, we still swam well. As far as divers go it was a solid meet and it gave them an opportunity to see who they'll be diving against at the end of the season. This is always a fun meet because it's all done in relays."
The team of Thatcher Simon, James Hoisington, Caleb Sadergaski and Elliot Daschner started things off for Faribault in the 200 medley relay. They finished in 10th place behind a time of two minutes, 2.59 seconds.
Max Leopold, Kristopher Quintero and Viggo Baum competed in the 3x200 free relay and finished in 10th place with a time of 7:48.55. Simon and Sadergaski were joined by Miles Leopold in the 3x100 IM relay and the trio finished in 10th with a time of 3:48.25.
Hoisington and Daschner teamed up with Declan Chappuis and Finn Larson in the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay. They earned a sixth place finish behind a time of 1:40.08 in the 200 free and finished eighth in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:53.79.
Chappuis, Baum, Owen Whitney and Miles Leopold finished 10th in the crescendo freestyle with a time of 10:32.71.
Simon, Sadergaski and Larson recorded an eighth place finish in the 3x100 back behind a time of 3:32.06. Miles Leopold, Carsen Kramer and Drake Kirkpatrick finished 10th in the 3x100 breast at 4:46.44
Hoisington, Daschner, Larson and Chappuis finished eighth in the 400 free relay with a time of 3:53.79
On the diving side of things, Chriztopher Ferris earned an eighth place finish with a final score of 153.85 in the one meter dive. Asher Ferris finished in 11th place with a final score of 121.15. They finished seventh in the diving relay with a score of 275.00.
Following their home meet against Rochester Century, the Falcons will have some time off before returning to action on Tuesday, Jan. 3, when they travel to face Mankato West.