There might’ve been a little bit of weather involved in delaying the Section 1A swim and dive meets to Saturday, but now the final chapter of the season has been written for the Faribault boys swimming and diving team.
Swimmers traveled to Rochester on Friday for the preliminary rounds before going right back the next day to compete in the consolation and championship finals. Meanwhile, Section 1A diving went on just a few hours later at Rochester Century High School.
All in all, the Falcons finished ninth overall in the section with 94 team points, but they battled through the weather and some illness to make it to Rochester and spent the meet dropping times.
“There were two days that we could not practice due to the weather and several of the athletes were not feeling well due to sickness,” said Faribault head coach Charlie Fuller. “The guys did a great job of working to get to this meet and it paid off with some great swims and diving successes.”
Faribault’s highest scoring event came from diving, where senior Chriztopher Ferris and eighth grader Asher Ferris recorded eighth and ninth place finishes behind Chriztopher’s medal-winning score 275.20 and Asher’s finals score of 258.65.
On the swimming side of things, Faribault saw a couple of appearances in the championship and consolation finals across a couple of different events.
The Falcons’ 200 medley relay team of Thatcher Simon, James Hoisington, Caleb Sadergaski and Declan Chappuis reached the championship finals and finished in eighth place with a time of one minute, 54.31 seconds.
The 200 free relay team of Hoisington, Chappuis, Finn Larson and Elliot Daschner reached the championship finals and finished in seventh place with a time of 1:36.60.
The 400 free relay team of Larson, Daschner, Sadergaski and Simon finished first in the consolation finals and ninth overall behind a final time of 3:45.18.
Hoisington, Chappuis and Larson all made the consolation finals for the 500 free, which Hoisington led with a 12th place finish overall at 23.91 seconds and was followed by Chappuis in 14th at 24.05 seconds and Larson in 16th at 24.22 seconds.
Chappuis also made the consolation finals for the 100 fly and finished in 16th place overall with a final time of 1:05.36.
The Falcons also had several swimmers just miss out on competing in consolation finals with Daschner being an alternate for the 50 free, Simon being an alternate for the 500 free and Hoisington being an alternate for the 100 breast.
Viggo Baum also finished three spots out from being a 500 free alternate. Simon and Sadergaski were a few spots out as alternates for the 100 back. The 400 free relay team were two seconds out from being in the championship heat.
“We are grateful for our wonderful parents and family support, which really helps us out,” Fuller said.”We had a great season with these guys and hope to continue our improvements where we left off.”