The final score of 6-0 didn't show what many of the fans saw at Bahl Field for the Faribault boys soccer team (0-2) Thursday.

Christian Trujillo

Falcons captain and senior goalie Christian Trujillo was key in keeping his team in the game against Rochester Mayo. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Josh Angeles

Falcons senior Josh Angeles battles for the ball with a Spartans defender. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
  

Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments