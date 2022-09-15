Faribault boys soccer played to a 2-1 loss to Mankato West Tuesday, with a first-half shutout by goalkeeper Christian Trujillo.
The Falcons junior goalie stopped several shots in the first 40 minutes and had one assist from a teammate, junior defender Carter Johnson, who headed away a shot from the right side by a Mankato West Scarlets player.
Christian Escobar, a junior midfielder, scored the only goal for the Falcons, who had eight shots on net.
Junior attacker Josh Angeles had two shots on goal, senior midfielder Alex Turcios had two shots on goal, and junior attacker Aaron Huerta also had two shot on goals. Junior midfielder Christian Escobar and junior attacker Josh Arroyo each also had a shot on net.
Faribault also had four corner kicks.
Mankato West scored twice in the second half 1 minute and 13 minutes in, while Escobar scored Faribault's goal at the midway point of the second half. Faribault was scheduled to play Mankato East on Thursday.
Faribault now has a 3-2-2 overall record, is 3-0-1 in the section and 1-2-1 in the Big 9 Conference. The Falcons are 2-0-2 on away fields and 1-2 on their home field. They have not played on a neutral field.
The Scarlets are now 4-2-1 overall 4-2-1 and 0-1 in their section, with a conference record of 2-1-1, an away record of 3-1-1 and a home record of 1-1.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.