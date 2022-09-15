ChristianEscobar.JPG

Falcons junior midfielder Christian Escobar goes after the ball during a Tuesday varsity match at Faribault Middle School Field. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Faribault boys soccer played to a 2-1 loss to Mankato West Tuesday, with a first-half shutout by goalkeeper Christian Trujillo.

CarterJohnson2.JPG

Faribault junior defender Carter Johnson heads the ball during the varsity match against the Scarlets. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
AaronHuerta.jpg

Falcons junior attacker Aaron Huerta goes for a header against Mankato West during the varsity boys match Tuesday in Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments