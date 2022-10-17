No. 22 Josh Angeles.jpg

The Falcons' Aaron Huerta heads the ball against Austin Friday in Faribault. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Aaron Huerta slides under an Austin player in the second half Friday at Bruce Smith Field. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

The Faribault boys soccer team suffered a heartbreaking section semifinals loss Friday after finishing in a 1-1 tie in regulation, playing two overtime periods, tying again in a penalty kick shootout, 4-4, and then falling in a sudden death shootout for a 2-1 loss to Austin.

Falcons goalkeeper Christian Trujillo makes a stop early in the second overtime period Friday against Austin. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Faribault's Alex Turcios gestures to a teammate before the start of the second overtime period Friday at Bruce Smith Field. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Aaron Huerta goes for the ball against Austin Friday in the Falcons' season finale, a 2-1 doble OT loss, with two shootouts. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
Faribault's Reyes Turcios takes a shot late in regulation against Austin Friday at Bruce Smith Field. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
The Falcons' Aaron Huerta goes for a shot in the 98th minute Friday against Austin. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

