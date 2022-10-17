The Faribault boys soccer team suffered a heartbreaking section semifinals loss Friday after finishing in a 1-1 tie in regulation, playing two overtime periods, tying again in a penalty kick shootout, 4-4, and then falling in a sudden death shootout for a 2-1 loss to Austin.
Falcons junior Aaron Huerta got Faribault the lead in the first half with a score on a corner kick from junior Josh Angeles. The Falcons led until the 39th minute, when Austin scored with 18 seconds left in the first half to take a 1-1 tie into halftime.
Neither team would score again in regulation, though both teams had numerous shots on goal. Falcons junior goalkeeper Christian Trujillo made a stop on a free kick from the left side by Austin that flew in high and on mark. Trujillo stopped the ball with both hands, just below the crossbar, the ball flew straight up and he caught it for the stop. He stopped two more from the same area within five minutes.
Austin kept the ball at the Falcons' side for much of the second half, but Faribault also had its share of shots, including by Josh Angeles on a breakaway, and free kicks by senior Abdiwaasa Hussein from about 40 yards out and a long one by senior Aden Abdi from midfield that was just wide of the net.
In the closing seconds of regulation, Reyes Turcios also had a breakaway shot on a feed from Angeles from the left side, but his shot went wide right. After a five-minute break, the 10-minute overtime period began, with the Falcons kicking off.
Trujillo made a stop on an early shot, and senior Alex Turcios took a shot on goal on a breakaway in the 83rd minute, stopped in front of the left side of the goal, by the Austin junior goalkeeper Dane Mitchell. Junior Cristian Escobar followed with a shot in the same minute after getting past the defender, shooting from the right side, inside the box, with another stop by Mitchell.
The Falcons also got a shot by freshman Cullen Cox from the left side that flew over the top of the net and hit the football goalpost, and bounced back onto the field.
In the 89th minute, Angeles drew a foul call and Huerta took the free kick, which flew over the defenders on mark but was stopped by Mitchell and time expired, and the teams started a second 10-minute OT period.
Angeles had a free kick from 25 yards out that flew just high of the net but on target, and Mitchell knocked it away over the net. Falcons goalie Trujillo had a diving stop in the second overtime, in the 98th minute.
On the ensuing possession, Turcios took a ball deep into the box and ran past a sliding block attempt by Austin junior defender Nicholas Asmus to put a shot on net that was stopped by Austin goalie Mitchell, with 1:14 left in the second OT.
Huerta then took a running shot from 15 yards out that Mitchell also stopped with a diving catch to the left, then kicked out with 17 seconds left. The Falcons still got off one more shot, as Cox brought the ball up the right side, passed to Angeles, who drove across the middle and launched one last shot that was stopped yet again.
The format shifted to a penalty kick shootout, with each team picking five players to alternate PK shots. Austin's Asmus shot first in the shootout and scored, then Escobar answered for the Falcons. Andrew Clausman then shot for Austin and scored, and Huerta went next, scoring for the Falcons.
Austin's Juju Thawng then scored and Falsons' Turcios followed suit to tie it at 3-3. Oo Reh scored for Austin and the Falcons' Aden Adbi shot high over the top of the net, giving the Packers a 4-3 lead. Leonardo Hernandez then shot for Austin, and Trujillo made a diving save for the Falcons. Angleles then kicked for the Falcons and scored, making it a 4-4 tie on PKs and bringing up a sudden death round.
Mitchell got a stop for the Packers and two goals by Austin gave them the win, advancing it to the section championship game.
"We've got a lot of disappointed guys tonight," said coach Brendan Cox. "It's not the way we wanted to end the season."
The coach said it was an up and down season, fighting through injuries. "I'm proud of them," he said.