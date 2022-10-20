(FB BCC) James Hoisington (right)-1.JPG

Faribault Falcons junior harrier James Hoisington, right, congratulates a teammate at the finish line area at the Owatonna Brooktree Golf Course. Hoisington was the top finisher for the Falcons, setting a personal record time of 17:40.83. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Faribault boys cross country team set four personal records in running to 12th place in the Big 9 Cross Country Conference championship meet Tuesday in Owatonna.

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

