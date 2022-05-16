The Falcons' Barak Barner in action during an earlier season meet. Barner will join the rest of the team in the Class AA True Team State Track and Field Championships this Saturday in Stillwater. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
Faribault's Thomas Malecha races in the 4X800 during the Section 2AA True Team meet last Tuesday. Malecha and the rest of the Falcons earned a spot in the Class AA True Team State Track and Field Championships after the showing in the event. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)
There was nothing the Faribault boys track team could do to change its fate.
Whether the Falcons would or wouldn’t advance to the Class AA True Team State Track and Field Championships had already been determined after their showing in the Section 2AA True Team meet.
Luckily for Faribault, it had nothing to sweat.
Selecting the top four teams from the virtual Class AA Wildcard meet held this Saturday, Faribault claimed third in the event to earn a trip to Stillwater for the championship races.
The Falcons scored a 1,473.5 to claim the spot.
Times to calculate scoring came from section meets, and those results were plugged in for the Wildcard.
Into the year, coach David Wieber wasn’t sure if this goal was within sight for Faribault.
“At the beginning of the season, we knew there would be some talent but a lot of our kids didn’t have that experience on the track after missing 2020 and some of 2021. Even our seniors had a short training age,” he said.
Despite that, the Falcons’ team prevailed and earned the team’s first state berth since 2013.
While crediting the athletes for their hard work, Wieber also praised his coaching staff for getting the team to where it is now.
“We have such good assistant coaches that really elevated us. Those guys did a great job.”
The berth is the third in program history for Faribault.
32 teams were selected to partake in the Wildcard meet, via their performances in their respective sections.
Jordan won the event at 1,553. Rockford and Worthington were the two other teams to punch their tickets to state by earning second and fourth, respectively.
Section 2AA will see four teams from the grouping compete in the state meet, as the section champs Mankato East completes the quartet of Faribault, Jordan and Worthington.
Gearing up to take on the prestigious meet, the goal is a simple one for the Falcons: beat their seeding. Going into state, Faribault is seeded 11th in the 12-team meet, based on their results in the Section 2AA.
Wieber believes the team is better than that.
“We felt like we left some things on the table at sections. We want to beat our seed and beat it significantly.”
Stillwater High School will host the meet on Saturday, with Class AA starting at 3:45 p.m. Classes AAA will be run on Friday, with Class A being raced earlier on Saturday.
