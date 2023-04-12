The Faribault boys and girls track and field teams returned to Bruce Smith Field on Tuesday to host a home meet that featured the likes of Owatonna, Austin, Red Wing, Rochester Century, Waseca, Byron, St. Peter and Minnesota State Academy for the Deaf.
The Falcon boys recorded a second place team finish with 146 points and the girls team recorded a fourth place team finish with 81 points. The MSAD boys and girls teams recorded a pair of ninth place team finishes.
Lucas Caron and JJ Schrot led the boys team on the track with a pair of first place finishes. Caron recorded the top time in the 200-meter sprint at 23.00 seconds with Schrot and Derrick Sando in fourth and seventh place. Schrott recorded a first place finish in the 400m with a time of 51.82 seconds with Reyes and Alex Turcios in third and seventh place.
Cristian Escobar, Barak Barner and Carter Johnson placed fourth, fifth and sixth in the boys 110m hurdles and Escobar, Johnson and Finn Larson placed third, fifth and eighth in the 300m hurdles. Ricky Cordova finished fourth in the 800m at 2:12.88.
The 4x100 relay team (D'Shaun Davis, Johnny Frank, Preston Berger, Owen Whitney) and the 4x800 relay team (Jackson Reb, Ricky Cordova, Alexander Tuma, Reyes Turcios) both earned fourth place finishes with times of 46.85 seconds and 8:52.87.
Jal Giet (44-08.25) and Joseph Ruisi (43-00.00) led boys shot put with fourth and sixth place finishes, while Johnny Frank led the boys discus throwers behind an eighth place finish at 110 feet, seven inches.
James Welborn led in the high jump by clearing five feel, 10 inches for third place with Escobar in seventh. Nolan Vogelsberg led in the long jump with an eighth place finish at 18 feet, six inches and led in the pole vault with a fifth place finish after clearing 11 feet.. Carter Johnson led in the triple jump with a third place finish at 41 feet, 0.50 inches with Frank and Vogelsberg in eighth and ninth place.
The girls team was led on the track by a first place finish from Claire Linnemann in the 3,200m run behind her top time of 12:41.41. Cecelia Hoisington and Lauren Bittenbender followed in seventh and eighth place.
Nell Gibbs recorded a second place finish in the 300m hurdles with a time of 51.73 seconds, while Miller Munoz led the 100m hurdles with her third place finish at 18.24 seconds.
Brooklyn Becker led in the 800m with a third place finish at 2:31.51, Hannah Petersen and Brynn Beardsley both recorded sixth place finishes in the 400m and the 1,600m respectively and Kendallyne Boevers and Anna DeMars led in the 100m and the 200m with a seventh place finishes respectively
The 4x800 relay team (Aubrie Newport, Brynn Beardsley, Brooklyn Becker, Lorelei Weston) finished in third place and the 4x400 relay team (Hannah Petersen, Brooklyn Becker, Aubrie Newport, Nell Gibbs) finished in fourth place.
Gibbs led the girls in field events with her third place finish in the triple jump at 32 feet, eight inches. Hallie Taghon finished sixth in the long jump, Thalia Trebelhorn placed ninth in the shot put and 11th in the discus throw, DeMars placed 11th in the high jump and Gabby Banks placed 20th in the pole vault.
Top finishes for the MSAD boys and girls team included Brooklyn Roggow (18th) in the girls discus throw, Hsa Mu Phyar (22nd) in the boys 800m, Dannika Rivera (22nd) in the girls 1,600m, Nathan Schwartz (24th) in the 300 hurdles, Trenton Heil (25th) in the boys 110 hurdles and Austin Johnson (31st) in the boys triple jump.
The boys 4x100 relay teams (Hsa Mu Phyar, Matteo Coleman, Trenton Heil, Austin Johnson and Nathan Schwartz, Rylan Padock, Salan Saied, Sebastian Sanchez-Miranda) finished in 19th and 21st place and the 4x800 relay team (Hsa Mu Phyar, Nathan Undeland, Trenton Heil, Austin Johnson) finished in 10th place.
The girls 4x100 relay team (Jaylee Anderson, Amber Hamilton, Marissa Ellis, Brooklyn Roggow) finished in 29th place and the 4x400 relay team (Jaylee Anderson, Amber Hamilton, Brooklyn Roggow, Dannika Rivera) finished in 21st place.