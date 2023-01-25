Faribault boys hockey (4-4 Big 9) hung tough with Mayo (6-0 Big 9) all game, and senior goalie Jacob Scherf kept Faribault in it with 43 saves, but it wasn't enough, as Mayo dominated the scoring sheet in blanking Faribault 5-0.

Jacob Scherf

Jacob Scherf, senior goalie for Faribault boys hockey, stopped 43 shots in the Falcons' loss to Mayo. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Tommy Kunze

Faribault's Tommy kunze goes in for a shot against Mayo. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Brody Redding

Brody Redding takes aim at the Mayo net. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

