Faribault boys hockey (4-4 Big 9) hung tough with Mayo (6-0 Big 9) all game, and senior goalie Jacob Scherf kept Faribault in it with 43 saves, but it wasn't enough, as Mayo dominated the scoring sheet in blanking Faribault 5-0.
Mayo scored its first goal, as No. 27 Cohen Russkell got his rebound off a Scherf save and roofed it over Scherf for a 1-0 lead. Another goal by Mayo that the Falcons goaltender would normally stop made it 2-0. Mayo peppered Scherf with 18 shots on goal in the first period.
Coach Alex Schmitz said "The first goal, Scherf had no chance and on the second, he would like to have that one back. We have to get better at starting the game with more energy."
Mayo's third goal was on a breakaway. Scherf did a great job of making the save, but the crashing Mayo player Matthew Siems scored on the third rebound, with claims of goalie interference not called.
The Falcons were not able to muster much pressure against a senior laden and undefeated in the Big Nine Mayo team. The game started to get a little chippy, and a couple of calls against Faribault in the latter part of the third period led to Mayo being on the power play for a good portion of the final stages, scoring their last two goals.
Schmitz said "This is the best team we played all year, they have 12 guys that are seniors and have played together since middle school. Mayo does a great job with the fundamentals of the game, keeping there feet moving, skating hard to the puck, and when you do that, usually good things happen."
He added, "Our young guys learned a lot out there tonight (including) how a good team wins. At the end of the game, we didn't have a couple calls go our way and our young players let their emotions get the better of them. We definitely learned a lot from this game and will use this to grow and learn as a hockey team. We have nine (regular season) games left, and i am confident we will continue to grow and get better every game."
Faribault gets a chance to get back in the win column Thursday night, Jan. 26 in a non-conference game, but an important one for section playoff seeding, against La Crescent-Hokah at 6 p.m. at the Faribault Ice Arena.