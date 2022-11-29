FHS Boys Hockey toy drive

Members of the Faribault boys hockey team looks for toys while shopping for their upcoming Toys for Tots toy drive. (photo courtesy of Jenny Trapp)

FHS Boys Hockey toy drive

While the Thursday, Dec. 8 game against the Owatonna Huskies might not be on the forefront of the Faribault boys hockey team’s mind, competitively speaking, the Falcons have already started preparing for the date.


Faribault boys hockey

The Faribault boy hockey team recently bought toys for their upcoming Toys for Tots toy drive when they host Owatonna on Thursday, Dec. 8. (Photo courtesy of Jenny Trapp)

