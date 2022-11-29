...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
While the Thursday, Dec. 8 game against the Owatonna Huskies might not be on the forefront of the Faribault boys hockey team’s mind, competitively speaking, the Falcons have already started preparing for the date.
Those team preparations for Owatonna aren’t on the ice, considering Faribault is set to host Rochester John Marshall on Thursday and goes on the road to Fairmont on Tuesday, Dec. 6, before welcoming the rival Huskies.
Instead, the Falcons’ preparations were for what’s happening off the ice.
The future Thursday night game against Owatonna inside the Faribault Ice Arena will also serve as a toy drive, with donations going toward local 2022 Toys for Tots efforts. The Falcons have also advertised that anyone that brings a toy for the drive will earn free admission into the game.
Toys for Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve that accepts donations of toys, books and other gifts that end up being shared with less fortunate families that can’t afford gifts for children on Christmas.
The Falcons have already helped the cause by recently going out as a team and purchasing toys for their drive. And they would be appreciative of any other toy donations once the drive is officially underway.
Puck drop between the Falcons and the Huskies is set for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, with free admission for those that bring a toy to donate.