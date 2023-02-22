...WINTER STORM WITH DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY...
.This second round will be more widespread and continuous than the
first, beginning early Wednesday afternoon and continuing through
Thursday morning with an additional 8 to 12 inches snow
accumulation expected. Total snow accumulations will range from 10
to 18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east
axis from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and
into west central Wisconsin.
The worst conditions will be Wednesday afternoon through Thursday
morning. A Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of
Interstate 94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine
with northeast wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions in
open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep, making travel
nearly impossible.
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 8
to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must
travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded,
stay with your vehicle.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The No. 7 seeded Faribault boys hockey hosted No. 10 seed Austin Tuesday night and won 7-1 in the first round of the Section 1A playoffs. The Falcons dominated from the drop of the puck to the sound of the foghorn, ending the Packers' season.
Senior defenseman Owen Nesburg and goalie Jacob Sherf stepped up big time for the Falcons, as Nesburg led the team with a hat trick and Scherf had a shutout going with the Falcons leading 6-0 at the end of the second period.
As co-coach Clay Curwin said, "All of the seniors — Nesburg, Scherf, Drevlow and Yochum — helped the team get pumped up in the locker room prior to the game. Their experience in these playoff games got the team going and was a major factor during the game, with their leadership and energy. They didn't want their season to end tonight."
And it didn't.
Faribault came out strong and quickly took a 1-0 lead with a nice goal from Nesburg. Just about a minute later, freshman Tommy Kunze scored on the power play to make it 2-0.
Frustration was already starting to set in for Austin, as the Falcons were peppering their goalie and were dominating their offensive zone. After another penalty, this one a five-minute major and game misconduct against the goalie for slashing, Nesburg was able to score his second goal of the game, and it was 3-0 at the end of the first period.
Faribault had been on the power play for much of the first period and were still on it to start the second.
"We just had more of a jump and better intensity in the first than we had during the season," Curwin said.
With Nesburg scoring two goals and Sherf shutting down any offense Austin was able to muster in the first period, Faribault was confident and held a swagger coming out in the second.
Within a few minutes of the second Owen Nesburg finished off his hat trick, and at 4-0, Austin started getting more chippy, allowing Faribault was able to capitalize on more power play opportunities. Junior Nick Archambault scored on a shot from the point past the Austin goalie for a 5-0 lead.
"I was happy we stayed disciplined in a gritty game and scored five power play goals, which was the difference in the game," coach Curwin said.
Junior Ethan Amundson closed out the scoring in the second period to make it 6-0.
To start the third, Faribault had the luxury of giving Scherf some rest, and sophomore goalie Dustin Boyd came in to finish the game.
Junior Logan Peroutka finished off the scoring for Faribault, making the score 7-0 halfway through the third. Austin was able to score one just before the end.
Faribault now heads to No. 2 seed New Prague for the second round of the section tournament Thursday Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. The winner of that game plays the winner of No. 3 seed Albert Lea and No. 6 seed Winona. On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 seed Northfield will take out No. 8 seed Rochester Lourdes, while No. 4 seed Dodge County has No. 5 seed La Crescent-Hokah.