The No. 7 seeded Faribault boys hockey hosted No. 10 seed Austin Tuesday night and won 7-1 in the first round of the Section 1A playoffs. The Falcons dominated from the drop of the puck to the sound of the foghorn, ending the Packers' season.

Faribault Boys Hockey

Faribault boys hockey players line up for the anthem before their game against Austin in the Section 1A playoffs. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Owen Nesburg

Owen Nesburg led the Falcons to victory against Austin. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Owen Nesburg Hat Trick

Hats were on the ice for Owen Nesburg's hat trick Tuesday night. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Logan Peroutka

Logan Peroutka drives toward the net with the puck on his stick. He had three points in the playoff win for Faribault. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

