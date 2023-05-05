Faribault played well, and some golfers had their lowest scores of the year, but Southwest Christian, a highly rated private school in Chaska, proved to be too much for, with Jacob Ferrin coming in first, with a three-under-par 69.

Logan Peroutka

Logan Peroutka led the way for the Falcons with a 77. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Parker Morrow

Parker Morrow had his best round of the year with an 81. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Leighton Anderson

Leighton Anderson carded an 82 against Southwest Christian. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

