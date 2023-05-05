Faribault played well, and some golfers had their lowest scores of the year, but Southwest Christian, a highly rated private school in Chaska, proved to be too much for, with Jacob Ferrin coming in first, with a three-under-par 69.
Faribault put up a good fight against a team that routinely plays on the difficult and well known local Chaska golf courses. The Falcons lost overall in team strokes by 14 — 309 strokes for SWC and 325 for Faribault. Six varsity golfers play, and the top four scores are used to come up with the final result.
Logan Peroutka once again led the Falcons with the low individual score, this time shooting a 77.
Coach Jeremy Chavis was a bit disappointed with the loss but was happy with the players results on the course.
"We played well all around," he said. "Couple of our top guys had some bad shots and missed a couple putts but that happens. Parker Morrow had his low score of the year, and Ethan Amundson had another solid day, again with windy conditions. "
He added, "It was a fun day. The weather was beautiful, just a bit windy. It was great to play against such solid competition."
Individually, Parker Morrow had the second best score for the Falcons with his 81, and Leighton Anderson right behind him at 82.
First year golfer senior Ian Ehlers shot a 99.
"His first round under 100," Chavis said. "The whole team kind of rallied together for him on the last hole rooting him on. It was great to see."
The boys golf team travels to New Prague Friday for an invitational, where several teams from all different classes, traveling from all around southern Minnesota and the metro, will compete. The field will include SWC, Bloomington Jefferson, Farmington, Holy Family, Shakopee and Jordan. Tee time is 1 p.m.
Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.
