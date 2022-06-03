Going into the second day of the Section 1AAA boys golf tournament, the Faribault team knew it left some strokes on the table in the first day of action.
Shooting a 317, the Falcons secured a chance to compete again, earning themselves the opportunity to improve on the prior day’s action at the par 72 Jewel Golf Club in Lake City.
Using some big rounds by some younger golfers, the Falcons improved on their first day to score a 309 to place seventh in the high caliber postseason tournament.
“To come out of there in seventh place in probably the toughest section in state, I was pretty happy with the overall performance from the team and the finish to the season,” said coach Jeremy Chavis.
Leaning heavily on usual leaders in Keaton Ginter and Brayden Larson all season, the Falcons got some production from other spots in the lineup.
Namely a strong round by the birthday boy in Parker Morrow.
Chavis believed a round like this was possible from Morrow but didn’t want to put on added pressure.
“We talked about setting high goals for Parker but I don’t think we talked about shooting below and 80,” said Chavis.
Morrow was not fazed by the bright lights of the section meet.
Into the final three holes, Morrow sat just three holes away from a possible round in the 70s.
Chavis tried to keep Morrow’s mind on one shot at a time. “Let’s not focus on that, let’s focus on one hole at a time. You don’t want to get ahead of yourself,” Chavis reminded.
Morrow did not falter down the stretch to hit his goal to finish at 79, 164 for his two-day total.
“All in all, he played smart and he knew his game,” said Chavis.
Also helping the Falcons had a 15 stroke improvement by Oliver Linnemann as he wrapped up his day at 82 for a 179 finish.
Ginter, Larson fall short of state
Putting themselves in good position, Ginter and Larson kept pushing into the second day of the meet.
Both shooting 74 for their rounds, it was not enough for the state berth in the stacked section.
“It’s a lump but high school golf is probably one of the most difficult to excel in. Both made a good run at the state tournament, especially to battle back on the second day,” said Chavis.
The scores ended Ginter and Larson at eighth (151) and 11th (154).
Rounding out the scores for Faribault had Logan Peroutka (74, 158) and Leighton Anderson (87, 172) for the Falcons.
Other Section notes
Lakeville North secured the section championship to send the team to state.
The Panthers were within striking distance after one round but put their foot on the gas to win the meet by eight strokes over Albert Lea.
“Lakeville North showed their dominance,” said Chavis.
Taking home the individual championship had a familiar name to the north as the suspect.
Nate Stevens of Northfield scored his way to first (69,139 total), his second straight section title, earning the senior a bid to state.
Rounding out the individuals heading to state were Kyle Schwamb of Farmington (72, 144), Hogan Ordal of Lakeville South (72, 145), Drew Teeter of Albert Lea (71, 146) and Isaac Ahn of Mayo (73, 146.
Strong season
From the fourth-place finish in the Big Nine, scoring a 302 in Rochester or placing second in the St. Peter invite, it was a big bounce back year for the Falcons.
Though losing the seniors in Ginter, Jax Bokman and Seamus O’Connor, Faribault could be in a similar spot next year.
“We have guys that played some varsity this year that just didn’t finish on our final varsity roster that are going to be really tough next year too,” said Chavis, as the Falcons will return six letter winners to the squad.
Faribault now enters into the offseason, eager to return to the links again as a team.