Just like the weather, the Faribault boys golf team is heating up.

Faribault sophomore Logan Peroutka watches his shot during the Falcons' meet against Mankato East earlier this season. (Photo courtesy of Natalie Ginter)

The latest example of the team’s progression came Tuesday, with the Falcons placing second in the St. Peter Invitational.

Faribault scored a 307, three shots behind the meet champions in St. Peter.

“This was our team’s best score of the year. Granted, it’s par 69 where most of our courses are par 72. It’s still a better scoring average than we’ve had all year,” said coach, Jeremy Chavis.

Pacing the charge to second place was Falcons’ sophomore Brayden Larson.

Larson’s strong performance shooting a 72 put the underclassman in fourth place individually.

Chavis wasn’t shocked by the performance.

“Brayden Larson has been preparing all season and he’s capable of so much. He had a great round,” he said, as Larson knocked in four birdies.

Joining Larson with top-10 showings were Oliver Linnemann and Keaton Ginter.

Linnemann earned sixth with a 77, while Ginter’s 78 placed the senior one spot behind his teammate.

Earning the top spot in the meet was Anthony Nicolai, as the St. Peter’s product shot a 69.

Already showing progress from earlier meets in the season, Chavis believes the team still has room for improvement.

“We still don’t have our roster set for postseason. Once we are firing on all cylinders we will continue to be very competitive,” said Chavis.

Continuing to strive to that level, the Falcons were next in action on May 5, hosting Southwest Christian in an 18-hole dual at the Faribault Golf and Country Club.

