...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Minnesota...
Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties.
.Melting snow combined with precipitation that fell a few days
ago has led to an increase in river levels. With another system
arriving tomorrow and Wednesday, further rises to the levels are
expected, with flood stage being exceeded Tuesday morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Cannon River at Northfield.
* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 897.5 feet, Flood waters reach Carleton College
soccer fields. Babcock Park north of downtown begins to flood.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 730 PM CDT Monday, the stage was 896.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 897.7 feet Wednesday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 897.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
898.1 feet on 10/06/2019.
With Keaton Ginter graduating last year, Brayden Larson‘s transfer to Shattuck-St. Mary's to play golf and Oliver Linnemann and Willie Potter pursuing other athletic opportunities, coach Jeremy Chavis feels he still has a strong core returning for the upcoming season with four returning starters.
"We have two-time All-Conference Honorable Mention junior Logan Peroutka returning and he will make a great team captain," Chavis said.
Peroutka commented as well,"My goals or expectations for myself this year are to have a 74 or under scoring average and obviously make it to state. I have some expectation as a team to be top 3 in the big nine and get some of our younger golfers to play a couple of varsity matches. Obviously the goal is to make it to state as a team but there are some very good teams in our section so it will be difficult but there is always a chance. I believe that everyone on our team can have a breakout at some point this year but for sure I believe Ethan Amundson, Parker Morrow, Caden Dell, and Leighton Anderson will stand out this year for our varsity team. They have all put in the work this offseason to help out team be solid contenders to win the big nine and possibly make it to state.
Chavis echoed Peroutka's comments, "I think it would be great if we can finish in the upper half of the conference. I’d like to see five or more golfers break down into the 70s this year. Parker Morrow Junior is one, he is a two time varsity letter winner strong player and I have high expectations for him. Leighton Anderson, freshman returning letter winner, is very dedicated to the sport. He should be ready for a great season. Ethan Amundson, junior returning letter winner, played a lot of golf in the off-season at many different courses. I am excited to see his progress. Micah Lenway sophomore played in many of the top JV positions last year. Played and practiced quite a bit over the summer. I Hope to see him step his game up to the next level and crack a spot on the varsity lineup."
Faribault's Friday season opener against Waseca is cancelled due to weather. The Falcons hope to start the season April 10 against Rochester Mayo in Rochester.