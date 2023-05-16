The Faribault boys golf team (9-10 Big 9) picked up a big win Tuesday afternoon, as the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars traveled south for a non-conference matchup at the Faribault Golf Club.
Playing some of their best golf of the season, the six-man Falcon varsity team won by 17 strokes over the Jaguars 323-340.
Coach Jeremy Chavis was very pleased with the results.
"Logan and Leighton played some of their best golf of the year so far, and although the course was a little soggy in spots, it played favorably for our team with one of their best rounds of the season," he said. "Logan Peroutka was great from tee to green, and Leighton Anderson was hitting the ball well and making some putts."
Peroutka came in with the low round of the day with a one over par 73, continuing his strong play for the junior.
Leighton Anderson came in with a 78 (5 over par). The freshman collected birdies on holes 2 and 17.
Chavis added, "The other boys played well but took some penalties, which cost them along the way. Ethan Amundson, Parker Morrow and Micah Lenway did well to keep their composure and not let that affect their scoring, considering some tough breaks along the way."
Amundson shot an 85 for the third lowest score for Faribault, followed by Morrow's 87. Sophomore Micah Lenway finished with a 89 for fifth on the team. And Caden Dell, in one of his first varsity opportunities, thanks to some strong play in practice rounds during the week, shot a 95 to round out the six-player varsity team.
"Caden is close to locking down a varsity spot, but he too took a few lumps along the way. He is continuing to get better every day," Chavis said.
The coach is feeling good heading into the final stretch of the season.
"It's nice to come away with a confidence boosting win with our best golf still yet to be played here at the end of the season."
The Falcons' next meet is May 15 at the Red Wing Mississippi National Golf Links. This will be a quad event with Red Wing, Owatonna and Rochester Century — a great opportunity for Faribault to move themselves out of the middle of the pack in the Big 9 standings, as it currently stands sixth place out of the 12-team conference.
Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.
