The Faribault boys golf team finished strong to end its regular season, winning by a massive 26 strokes over non-conference rival Waseca at the Faribault Golf Club Thursday.


Logan Peroutka

Logan Peroutka led the way securing the medalist win with a 76. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Leighton Anderson

Leighton Anderson gave a tip of the cap after knocking in a birdie en route to his 81 versus Waseca. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Ethan Amundson

Faribault’s Ethan Amundson shot an 82 against Waseca for his best round of the year. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments