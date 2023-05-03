The Faribault boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Austin for a Big 9 Conference triangular meet against the Albert Lea Tigers and the hosting Austin Packers Tuesday. The trip was a success for Faribault, as the boys finished first with 95 points, and the girls finished first with 85 points.
Faribault earned first in three of the four hurdle events, thanks to Nell Gibbs, Barak Barner and Carter Johnson. Gibbs recorded the top time of 17.08 seconds in the girls 100-meter hurdles. Barner’s time of 15.49 seconds led the boys 110m hurdles, with Johnson and Aaron Plunkett in second and third. Johnson’s time of 42.93 seconds led in the boys 300m hurdles, with Plunkett and Finn Larson in second and third.
Cristian Escobar and Anna DeMars swept first in the boys and girls 200m dash. Escobar led at 22.96 seconds with Muse Muhumed, Cullen Cox and Owen Whitney in second, third and fifth. DeMars led at 26.62 seconds with Jazmin Ramirez and Kendallyn Boevers in third and fourth.
Reyes Turcios and Hannah Petersen both took first in the boys and girls 400m. Reyes Turcios recorded a time of 52.67 seconds with Alex Turcios following right behind in second place. Petersen’s time of 1:05.11 just beat out Gibbs’ time of 1:05.29 for first.
Brooklyn Becker and Brynn Beardsley finished first and second in the girls 1,600m with times of 5:26.59 and 5:27.25 respectively. Alex Tuma took second in the boys 1,600m at 4:53.26. Claire Linnemann recorded a time of 12:49.71 for second in the girls 3,200m.
The boys saw the team of JJ Schrot, Escobar, Barner and Derrick Sando take first in the 4x100 relay at 44.05 seconds and the team of Schrot, Alex Turcios, Reyes Turcios and Muhumed take first in the 4x400 relay at 3:29.78.
The girls saw the team of DeMars, Boevers, Ramirez and Petersen take first in the 4x200 relay at 1:52.62 and the team of Gibbs, Beardsley, Becker and Petersen take first in the 4x400 relay at 4:25.58.
Nolan Vogelsberg and Sivana Schwartz both took first place in their respective long jumps. Vogelsberg won the boys long jump at 18 feet, 2.50 inches and Schwartz won the girls long jump at 14 feet, 11.00 inches with Gibbs and DeMars in second and third place.
Cooper Leichtnam and Carter Johnson recorded Faribault’s only other first place finishes in field events. Leichtnam won the boys pole vault at 12 feet with Vogelsberg and Madden Paul in second and third. Johnson won the boys triple jump at 38 feet, 8.50 inches with James Welborn and Johnny Frank in third and fourth.
The Falcons also saw second place finishes from Welborn in the boys high jump (5-06.00), Darnet Berroa Perez in the girls high jump (5-00.00), Gabby Banks in the girls pole vault (8-00.00), Beau Schrot in the boys shot put (42-07.00) and Thalia Trebelhorn in the girls shot put (29-01.00).