The Faribault boys and girls track and field teams traveled to Austin for a Big 9 Conference triangular meet against the Albert Lea Tigers and the hosting Austin Packers Tuesday. The trip was a success for Faribault, as the boys finished first with 95 points, and the girls finished first with 85 points.


