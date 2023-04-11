There’s a lot that goes into Faribault Track and Fields’ search for success. Obviously there’s the hard work, the travel, the practices and the skill. Track might have elements of individuality, but it’s still a team, and teams need to come together.
And sometimes common goals are best put to words.
“Reliable, respectful, resilient, and relentless,” senior Sophia Mentz said as her teammates prepared for practice. “ I think coming out of the end of the season, saying that we lived up to those four words [it will have been a good year].”
That was really the messaging from both the boys and girls’ teams heading into the opening stages of practice on a chilly Minnesota afternoon. You can get better at your event, you can be fast, strong, jump high or far, but in a lot of ways nothing is more important than the chemistry with your teammates.
After all, if you wanna go fast you go alone, but if you want to go far, you go together.
“I think our goal this year was really just to make a more cohesive team,” fellow senior captain Lauren Stroup said. “Caring more about the relationships we build with each other rather than the numbers we get at the meets.
“We have a lot of fun team bonding exercises. We just got back from a trip to Duluth, and we got to go on the town together and we spent some time in the pool together and we have a lot of, like, deep conversations about what our goals are for the season both personally and as a team.”
For the 10 captains between the two teams there are plenty of leaders to show their fellow teammates the way. Faribault enters the 2023 season having sent athletes and teams to multiple state events. There is an inherent desire to improve on those results but also repeat them. In 2022 the boys placed 1st in the MSHSL Section 1AA individual Championships advancing 15 athletes to the State Meet. On the girls’ side a trio of athletes made their way to states after a ninth-place finish as a team in the Big 9 Conference.
“As coaches and captains we try to work with individuals one-on-one to see what their needs are and how to get better,” boys’ senior captain Ricky Cordova said. “You try to keep yourself involved [in the process.]”
With the season set to get underway this week both teams will look to improve on last year, while also keeping the larger goal in mind. Make it fun. Don’t forget that part.
“Just knowing that everyone was having a good time and they did their best.” Joseph Ruisi said.
Ben Jones is a guest contributor for Faribault Daily News.