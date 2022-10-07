The Faribault boys and girls teams both took second place Thursday afternoon in the Waseca Cross Country Invitational.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.
The Faribault boys and girls teams both took second place Thursday afternoon in the Waseca Cross Country Invitational.
The 5,000-meter race for the girls varsity division was won by Jordan senior Kendra Krueger in 19:11.8. Waseca senior Ella Dufault was second in 19:48.9 to lead her team to first place. Faribault took second overall in the team competition paced by a third overall finish by Falcons freshman Brynn Beardsley, who clocked a 20:06.6. Stella Omtvedt, a Waseca eighth grader was fourth in 20:10.7.
Faribault freshman Claire Linnemann was fifth overall in 20:22.6. Falcons' freshman Aubrie Newport was 11th in the race in a time of 21:14.5. Faribault freshman Cecelia Hoisington was 12th in 21:23.3. Falcons eighth grader Lauren Bittenbender ran in 16th place in 21:44.9 and in 18th place was Faribault senior Gabriella Banks with a time of 21:50.9. Finishing in 24th place was Faribault sophomore Nell Gibbs, in 22:41.5.
Forty-seven girls competed in the varsity girls' race, with Waseca taking the team win with 45 points and an average time of 20:48.9. Faribault girls finish second in team scoring with 47 points and an average time of 20:58.4.
Faribault boys take second place at Waseca XC Invitational
Farribault boys also finished second, paced by senior Ricky Cordova's seventh place finish overall in 17:47.8, follows in eighth place by teammate, junior James Hoisington in 17:47.9. The Falcons' senior Jackson Reb was 10th in a time of 17:55.9. Taking 14th was Faribault junior Owen Beardsley in 18:24.7, and junior Ethan Amundson was 15th in 18:28.4. Sophomore teammate Carson Cramer took 19th place in 18:39.2. Faribbault senior Trent Ta took 28th place in 19:14.6 to round out the top seven runners and the team's scoring.
The varsity boys race had 47 runners, and Jordan took the team prize with 41 points, and an average time of 17:44.6, led by a first place finish by senior Kaleb Sharp in 16:19.3 and a sixth overall finish by senior Nick Weedman in 17:46.7.
Faribault scored 54 points to take the team second place prize, with an average time of 18:05.0.
See results online at herostiming.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.