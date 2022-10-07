Faribault Quad (L to R Gabriella Banks, Cecelia Hoisington, Aubrie Newport and Lauren Bittenbender).jpg

Faribault girls varsity runners, from left, senior Gabriella Banks, freshman Cecelia Hoisington, freshman Aubrie Newport and eighth grader Lauren Bittenbender bunch pack-run in the Waseca Cross Country Invitational Thursday. The Falcons varsity took second place as a team, led by freshman Brynn Beardsley's third place individual finish. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

The Faribault boys and girls teams both took second place Thursday afternoon in the Waseca Cross Country Invitational.

Faribault runners, from left, Carson Cramer, Trent Ta, Erik Flores and Owen Beardsley run together during the Waseca Cross Country Invitational Thursday in Waseca. The Falcons finished in second place in team scoring at the meet, paced by senior Ricky Cordova's seventh place finish overall in 17:47.8. (Ben Camp/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

