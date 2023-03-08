The Section 1AAA boys basketball tournament opened on Tuesday night, and the Faribault Falcons saw their season come to an early end, losing 69-29 in the quarterfinals to the Stewartville Tigers.

Vogelsberg

Faribault guard Nolan Vogelsberg is just one of many sophomores that have helped contribute for the Falcons this season. Faribault closed out its season with a Section 1AAA quarterfinals loss to Stewartville. (file photo/southernminn.com)


