...MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...
.A major winter storm will bring significant travel impacts
across the region. Most locations can expect to see at least a
foot of snow by the time it ends Thursday night. The worst
conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy
snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with
some areas in western Minnesota seeing gusts near 50 mph. This
will lead to significant drifting snow, and whiteout conditions
in open areas.
A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for portions of central and
southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin where impacts will
be lesser with the initial snow band Tuesday evening into
Wednesday morning. Additional accumulating snow will arrive with
the main storm Wednesday afternoon that will require an upgrade
of this Winter Storm Watch.
A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for portions of western
and southern Minnesota and most of the Twin Cities Metro. Forecast
confidence is high that 4 to 7 inches of snow will fall Tuesday
PM into Wednesday AM with the initial round of snow.
The snow will lighten up Wednesday morning, but then widespread
heavy snow will develop later on Wednesday afternoon as the main
storm arrives. This main storm is expected to bring near an
additional foot of snow to most locations, with higher amounts
possible across south-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
Areas in western and southern Minnesota may see blizzard
conditions as well.
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 18 to
22 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
The Owatonna and the Faribault boys basketball teams clashed inside Owatonna High School on Saturday night. Behind a strong first half, the Huskies built up a large lead and finished with a 79-41 home win over the Falcons.
Both teams shot the ball efficiently in the first half, with Owatonna shooting 58.3% from the floor and 40% from the 3-point line, while Faribault shot 56.3% from the field and 75% from 3.
But the biggest difference in the Huskies’ 51-24 halftime lead came in the turnover and steals categories. Owatonna finished the game with 23 combined steals to only eight total turnovers, while the Falcons recorded five steals, but turned the ball over 31 times.
The Huskies rode their 27-point lead into the second half, where they ended up shooting 48.1% from the field and 22.2% from three. Faribault cooled off and shot 36.8% from the field and 16.7% from three as compared to their first half numbers,
Blake Burmeister led Owatonna as the game’s leading scorer behind his 22 points, four steals and three assists, while Collin Vick followed him up with 16 points, eight assists, five rebounds and two steals. Rielly Kleeberger added nine points, Ayden Walter added eight points and six assists, Jason Klecker added six points, Cole Dahl and Mikah Elstad added three points and Nils Gantert, Jacob Ginskey and CJ Theis added two points each.
Mohamed Madey led the Falcons by knocking down three 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 15 points. Brady Schulz and Jimmy Welborn followed him up with eight points and six points respectively. Jal Giet added five points and a team-high six rebounds, Rahid Ibrahim added four points, Brandon Petricka added two points and Breuer Wolff added one point.
The Huskies will go on the road to face Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday and Mankato West on Thursday, while the Falcons go on the road to Rochester Century on Tuesday and return home to host Austin on Thursday.