The Faribault boys and girls track and field teams had a dominant showcase when the Falcons made their way to Waseca to compete against the hosting Bluejays, St. Peter, New Ulm and New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva in the Waseca Invite.
The boys ran away with first place with 141 team points while second-placed St. Peter finished with 97, while the girls took second place with 83.5 points and only trailed first-place Waseca with 130.5 points.
Thomas Malecha, Owen Carlin and Devin Lockerby all aided the boys’ team first place finish thanks to individual first place finishes.
Malecha won the 800-meter with the top time of two minutes, 12.39 second, while Ricky Cordova and Emanuel Panser finished in second and fourth place respectively. Carlin took first in the triple jump with a distance of 40-09.00 and had Johnny Frank in third place right behind him. Lockerby won the shot put with the top distance of 43-08.00.
The boys team also combined for multiple second place finishes highlighted by Christian Escobars taking silver in the 100m hurdles and the 300m hurdles behind times of 16.75 seconds and 43.78 seconds. Carter Johnson took third and fourth respectively.
Malecha finished the 1,600m at 5:04.20, Carlin finished at 20-06.00 in the long jump, JJ Schrot finished the 400m at 52.70 seconds , Alexander Tuma finished the 3,200m at 11:13.12 and Jordan Klecker finished the high jump with a height of 5-08.00.
Derek Sando (11.75 seconds) in the 100m dash and Ian Ehlers (24.10 seconds) in the 200m dash took third place.
The girls’ second place team finish was powered by individual first place finishes from Hannah Petersen, Brynn Beardsley and Nell Gibbs.
Petersen won the 400m behind a time of 66.01 and was supported by Brooklyn Becker in fourth place, Brynn Beardsley posted the top time of 12:32.74 in the 3,200m with Ella Beardsley in third and Gibbs won the triple jump with a distance of 31-09.00.
Coming in second place, Anna DeMars finished the 200m dash at 29.22 seconds, Aubrie Newport finished the 800m at 2:40.44 and Miller Munoz finished the 300m hurdles at 50.16 seconds. Ava Beske posted a third place finish in the shot put at 31-06.50
In the relays, the Falcons swept the first place finishes with the boys and girls 4x800 teams claiming the top times of 8:50.90 for the boys and 10:25.85 for the girls. The boys 4x400 team also placed first with a time of 3:38.91.
The boys and girls both earned second place finishes in the 4x200 with the boys finishing at 1:35.20 and the girls finishing at 2:00.48. The girls 4x100 (55.73 seconds) and 4x400 teams (4:33.84) also took second place.
The boys 4x100 team rounded things out with a third place finish behind a time of 45.96 seconds.