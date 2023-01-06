A very young Faribault High School boys basketball team (1-4 in the Big 9) got its first win last night in thrilling fashion, 42-39 over Red Wing in the final minute of play.
A very young Faribault High School boys basketball team (1-4 in the Big 9) got its first win last night in thrilling fashion, 42-39 over Red Wing in the final minute of play.
Only one senior, Jal Giet, started the game for Faribault, with senior Ian Ehlers injured. Red Wing's Zone defense was tough to score on in the beginning, and Wingers hit some key 3-pointers to start the game, controlling the play in the first half right from the start with a 21-14 lead.
At that point, Beau Schrot was fouled and completed a 3-point play to make it 21-17 at the end of the first half.
The Falcons scored the first four points in the second half to tie it at 21-21 and got their first lead of the game on a breakaway layup by Mohamed Mabey to make it 23-21. To say they never looked back would not be true, as both teams exchanged baskets and the lead.
"It was a really good back and forth battle the whole game, I thought our defensive effort was really good in the second half," coach Eric Hildebrandt said.
With less than two minutes to go, leading scorer for the Falcons Nolan Vogelsberg was fouled on a a drive to the basket and completed the 3-point play to put them up 39-36. Red Wing came right back and tied it up 39-39. Faribault would score again, and with less than a minute to play, Braden Schulz put the game away, making one of two free throws for the final score of 42-39.
Coach Hildebrandt was impressed with his young squad, as well as his seniors.
"Our guys did a good job focusing on making the next play working to win possessions. This was the best we have played together as 5 guys on the court this year. Senior Riley Mason was huge for us as a leader communicating and keeping the guys focused as well."
Vogelsberg had 14 points, Beau Schrot 13 on six of nine shooting, Mohamed Mabey six, Braden Schulz five and Jimmy Welborn, Breuer Wolff, Jai Geit all with two points each.
Red Wing was led by No. 0 Reid Hartman with 15 points and No. 23 Juju Koehler with 12 in the loss.
The Falcons next take on Owatonna Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Faribault at 7:30 p.m.
Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.
