Nolan Vogelsberg

Nolan Vogelsberg drives to the bucket. He made the shot and was fouled on the play, making the free throw to follow. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

A very young Faribault High School boys basketball team (1-4 in the Big 9) got its first win last night in thrilling fashion, 42-39 over Red Wing in the final minute of play.


Nolan Vogelsberg Free Throw

Nolan Vogelsberg makes a free throw to put the Falcons up by three in the second half. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Jal Giet

Faribault boys basketball's Jal Giet embraces Nolan Vogelsberg in celebration of the Falcons' first win of the season. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

