It was Parents Day for the Falcons boys basketball team, and the boys didn't want to disappoint the fans.
The Falcons (1-19 Big 9) hung tough against perennial Big 9 leaders Austin (13-7 Big 9) and had the lead multiple times in the first half, within four points as late as seven minutes to go in the game, before relenting at the very end, with the final score 79-66.
The final score doesn't doesn't show just how close the game was. Led by three sophomores in Mohamed Madey, Brady Schulz and Nolan Vogelsberg, plus senior Jimmy Welborn, Faribault had the lead for the majority of the first half.
Madey got things started, scoring the first two for the Falcons, and Faribault had the lead 11-8 in the first seven minutes of the half. Austin would come back, hitting a 3 and tying the score at 11.
Brady Schulz then gave Faribault the lead back. After both teams scored on back-to-back buckets, ninth grader Breuer Wolff put one in to give the Falcons a 22-19 lead with nine minutes remaining.
Austin tied it up again with a 3, but senior Beau Schrot came back with a 3 himself to give Faribault the lead back.
Things were looking good for Faribault after Welborn scored to make it 29-22. Then with the score at 32-23 Faribault, Austin went to a full court press, locking down on defense and going on a 14-4 run to close out the half with a 37-36 lead.
Austin upped its offensive tempo and defensely created turnovers in the back court to go on a 12-4 run to take the lead 49-40 within the first five minutes of the second half. This is where the young Falcons have often collapsed, but not this time, as they stormed back to get within two at 54-52 halfway through the second.
With tenacious defense and, again, buckets by the young sophomores and Welborn, they got themselves back into a competitive position. Vogelsberg was especially key in the second half. With the score 63-57, Coach Hildebrandt called a timeout to call a play, as Faribault had possession. Vogelsberg hit a 3 out of the timeout to make it close again at 63-60.
But that would be as close Faribault would get the rest of the way, as Austin closed out the game on a 16-4 run, scoring the last six points.
Coach Hildebrandt has stated all year that he'll count his young team's wins by possession of the ball and execution, and in seeing the group grow and learn together every day.
Faribault was led by Madey with 16 points. Vogelsberg and Schulz each had 12, and Welborn had 14. Ninth grader Breuer Wolf also had six, and senior Beau Schrot added five.
Faribault boys go back on the road Tuesday, Feb. 28 with a rematch against Northfield (12-7 Big 9), and then they come back home Friday night versus Winona (9-10 Big 9) on March 3.