Faribault’s struggles continued Thursday night, as the Falcons failed to find their footing in the second half of an eventual 79-37 loss to Mankato East. The loss marks Faribault’s 11th consecutive defeat after coming out on top of Red Wing 42-39 for a mid-January victory.

Pass2.JPG

Jimmy Welborn looks to make a pass against Mankato East. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)


Lane.JPG

Mohamed Madey drives to the basket. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Drive.JPG

Jimmy Welborn drives to the basket in the second half. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Bench.JPG

Beau Schrot [25] looks on from the bench, he led the Falcons with eight points. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)

Ben Jones is a guest contributor for Faribault Daily News.

