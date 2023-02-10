Faribault’s struggles continued Thursday night, as the Falcons failed to find their footing in the second half of an eventual 79-37 loss to Mankato East. The loss marks Faribault’s 11th consecutive defeat after coming out on top of Red Wing 42-39 for a mid-January victory.
That win marks Faribault’s only of the year through 20 contests.
Despite the season-long struggles, the Falcons managed to hang around against Mankato East for most of the first half. The Cougars would push ahead by double digits on multiple occasions only for Faribault to do just enough to stay within reach of the visiting team.
The efforts were rewarded by the half as Mankato lead by a modest 39-25 score. Despite trailing by 14, Faribault could lead on the fact a 25 points first half total put its on pace to hit at least the 50 point mark for the fourth time in five games, last playing at home in a heartbreaking 68-63 loss to Rochester John Marshall last Saturday.
In spite of the otherwise competitive first half of play, Mankato East ramped up the pressure and gave the Falcons more than they could handle with defensive pressure the length of the court to go with crisp passing on the offensive end of the floor.
Faribault struggled mightily with that pressure at times, occasionally turning the ball over on consecutive possessions before crossing midcourt. In turn Mankato made the most of those opportunities and expanded its fairly comfortable halftime margin to a 52-31 lead with 13:01 to go in regulation.
As one might expect, Faribault did not mount any serious comeback efforts in the game’s final 10 minutes as Mankato continued to surge to the game’s final score. All told the Cougars outscored the Falcons 40-12 in the second half.
Beau Schrot paced the Falcons with eight points while Mohamed Madey and Nolan Volgelsberg each had six points in support. Breuer Wolff, Brady Schulz and Jimmy Welbron each added five of their own to round out the noteworthy scoring. As for Mankato, the Cougars were led by Glies Lancaster’s 17-point effort to go with Carson Schweim an Brogan Madson who scored 12 and 13 points respectively.
Faribault has six games remaining this regular season with four of those coming on the road. The Falcons will next travel to Red Wing - the only team Faribault has beaten this year. Faribault will next be at home in two weeks on February 24th for the second to last home game of the 2022-23 campaign. A short trip to Northfield and a home clash against Winona in the early days of March will close out the regular season.
Ben Jones is a guest contributor for Faribault Daily News.