The Faribault boys basketball team (1-6 Big 9, 1-10 overall) lost 70-39 Friday night against an experienced Century team that is now tied for second place in the conference with a 5-2 record (6-2 overall).
The game started out even in the early stages, with the Falcons taking the lead, courtesy of a nice 3 from Mohamed Madey to make the score 8-7 and then some solid defense for the next few minutes resulted in Faribault taking a 10-7 lead on putback layup from Madey with 12 minutes left in the first half.
Century then hit a 3 on the next possession to tie it up at 10 and then hit another one for a 13-10 lead. Century started to press, using a 1-2-2 trap to slow down the Falcons, but they were able to break the press the initial time with a nice pass down low to Jal Giel for a putback to make it 13-12 halfway through the first half.
But that's when Century took over and started hitting 3s and creating turnovers for easy baskets, going on a 24-0 run that ended with two minutes to go in the half. Faribault was able to score a few more buckets, but by the time first half ended, Century had a commanding 36-19 lead.
Reid Weckworth from Century provided the spark in the first half, hitting two 3-pointers.
Century boasted a balanced offensive attack, led by forward Tait Deedrick with 13 points and Reid Ohm with 12. Rochester outscored Faribault 34-20 in the second half, as both teams cleared their benches for everyone on the team to play.
Freshmen Breuer Wolff made some nice passes for easy baskets in the second half, and the future does look bright, but this year, the Falcons are taking their lumps.
Coach Eric Hildenbrandt said "We are continuing to learn, teach and grow together every day from these games. The kids have had a positive outlook."
Sophomore Braden Schulz led the team with 12 points, sophomore Mohamed Madey was next with 10, then senior Jimmy Welborn with six, and senior Beau Schrot with five.
Faribault was set to go on the road Monday night, Jan. 16 against Mankato East at 6:30 p.m. and then travels to Austin Tuesday for another away game. That game starts at 7:30 p.m.
