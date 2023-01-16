Wolff guarding center

Breuer Wolff plays some defense for Faribault against Rochester Century. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

The Faribault boys basketball team (1-6 Big 9, 1-10 overall) lost 70-39 Friday night against an experienced Century team that is now tied for second place in the conference with a 5-2 record (6-2 overall).

Mohamed Madey

Mohamed Madey grabs a rebound before a putback two for the Falcons against Rochester Century. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Nolan Vogelsberg

Faribault's Nolan Vogelsberg attempts to get the ball over the Panthers' defense. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

