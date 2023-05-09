The Faribault Falcon baseball team was shut out Monday by a solid pitching performance from Northfield's Grant Hutton, who went six-and-two-thirds innings.
The Faribault Falcon baseball team was shut out Monday by a solid pitching performance from Northfield's Grant Hutton, who went six-and-two-thirds innings.
The Falcons struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing the Raiders, as Northfield scored in bunches with one run in the second, four in the third, and three more in the fifth inning.
For the Falcons, Hudson Dillon got the start and was throwing hard, but he wasn't able to beat Northfield's solid batting core, as he gave up five runs on seven hits. Faribault rolled out four pitchers, with Michael Crone pitching for just one out. Riley Mason came on in the fourth, giving up five hits and three runs in the inning. And Oliver Shoop shut down the Raiders bats for the last two innings, giving up only one hit in two shutout innings.
Faribault only had two hits for the game, with Ben Cunniff and Riley Mason both connecting on singles.
Northfield saw the ball well, racking up 13 hits. Nolan Thompson and Gabe Sawyer, among others, had multiple hits. The Raiders were also solid in the field, as they didn't commit a single fielding error in the seven innings.
Even though Faribault was only able to get two hits, coach Charlie Lechtenberg saw some positives.
"I thought we had good at bats, and we put the ball in play, but credit to Northfield's fielders," he said. "They made some great plays that could have been hits for us. They just hit the ball better and made the plays to get them out of the innings."
Faribault has no time to lick their wounds, as they were back right at it Tuesday night at 5 p.m. vs Red Wing. The game was at home again at Bell Field. Faribault was looking to get revenge against Red Wing, who had beaten them earlier in the year 11-1.
Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.