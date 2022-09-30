FaribaultXCTeam.jpg

The Faribault cross country team stops for a photo at the Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo Invitational Thursday, where the Falocons’ varsity boys and girls both took team championships in a field of nine teams. (Submitted photo/southernminn.com)

The Faribault boys and girls cross country teams both won the 5000-meter Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo Invitational Thursday against a field of nine teams.

FaribaultXCGirls.jpg

The Faribault girls varsity cross country team shows their championship trophy from the Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo Invitational held Thursday at Zumbrota Golf Course. (Submitted photo/southernminn.com)
FaribaultXCboys.jpg

Faribault varsity harriers show the trophy they won for first place at the Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo Invitational cross country meet Thursday over a nine-team field. (submitted photo/southernminn.com)

