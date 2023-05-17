Faribault took home the No. 1 spot in both boys and girls track and field on Tuesday evening as part of a Big 9 Triangular featuring the Falcons alongside Winona and Rochester John Marshall.
Faribault picked up the victory with relative ease on Tuesday, scoring 86.5 points on the girl’s side while the boy’s posted 84 points even on the day. Both teams won by nearly 30 points as Winona came in second place in both divisions scoring 56.5 points on the girl’s side while scoring 58 points on the boy’s.
The Falcons took home nine first-place finishes on the boy’s side with the duo of Derrick Sando and Cristian Escobar finishing 1-2 in the 100 meter while Muse Muhumed took home first place in the 200 meter with a personal best of 23.29 seconds in the event. JJ Schrot finished first in the 400 meter as Faribault placed four runners in the Top 5 of the event.
Alexander Tuma posted a personal best 4:52.64 in the 1600 meters en route to a first place finish.
In the hurdles Faribault finished with the top four runners in the 110 meter hurdles with Carter Johnson posting the day’s fastest time of 15.52.
Out in the field Beau Schrot finished in first place in the shot put, throwing 42-05.50 to edge out teammate Joseph Ruisi by just .25. The dupe would flip finishing positions in the discus with Ruisi beating out Schrot with a 125-10 throw, a personal best for Ruisi, even as Schrot managed his own personal best with a 123-09. In the pole value Nolan Vogelsberg finished first with a 12-00 jump while James Welborn rounded out Faribault’s victories with a 5-08 finish in the high jump.
On the girls side of things six different first place finishes fueled the victory there with Anna DeMars putting up a 13.47 in the 100 meters to kick off the afternoon. DeMars would come in second place by less than half a second in the 200 meter event. Hannah Petersen managed a season record of 1:02.92 in the 400 meter, nearly winning the event by four seconds ahead of the next closest runner.
In the 800 meter it was Brooklyn Becker winning with relative ease, posting a 2:23.90 as Faribault placed three runners in the Top 4.
Nell Gibbs was strong on the day in the 300 meter hurdles with a 48.35 just ahead of teammate Miller Munoz who went 49.68 as Faribautl placed four runners in the Top 5 of the event.
The quartet of Brooklyn Becker, Brynn Beardsley, Cecelia Hoissington and Skylar Bertram finished first in the 4x400 relay just ahead of two different teams of Faribault relay specialists. The winning group posted a 4:29.45, rough five seconds ahead of the second place team. Gabbie Boevers, Claire Linnemann, Lorelei Weston and Lauren Bittenbender took home first in the 4x800 with a 11:02.22 to round out the Falcons’ relay victories.
In the field Nell Gibbs, Jacee Frank and Cecelia Hoisington finished in the Top 3 respectively in the triple jump with Gibbs putting up a 33-08.00 in the event to round out the day’s competition.
The Falcons are just days away from the State True Team AA Boys on May 20th and the Big 9 Championships slated for Thursday, May 25th.