...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS POSSIBLE TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND
EVENING ACROSS CENTRAL AND SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA...
.Strong northwest winds with gusts of 35 mph are expected again
Tuesday with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent.
Some humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire
weather conditions are becoming increasingly likely and any fires
that form will have the ability to spread quickly.
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR CENTRAL AND
SOUTHERN MINNESOTA...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday afternoon
through Tuesday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MONDAY AND TUESDAY FOR
PORTIONS OF WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA..
Dry conditions and strong north-northwesterly winds will lead to
near critical fire weather conditions this afternoon through
evening and again on Tuesday. North-northwesterly winds of 20 to
30 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph are forecast this afternoon and
evening with minimum relative humidity values of 25 to 30
percent. Together, these conditions could lead to the rapid spread
of fires. Check burning restrictions and fire danger before
burning.
Tuesday will feature even lower humidity values across most of
Minnesota. Northerly winds will still be gusty, although a bit
lower than Monday.
For more information on burning restrictions for Minnesota, see
www.dnr.state.mn.us/forestry/fire/firerating_restrictions.html.
Every spring, the top track and field athletes from around the state gather at Hamline University for the Hamline Elite Meet, where classes are thrown out the window and the best get to compete against the best.
This year, the Faribault Falcons were represented by JJ Schrot, Alex Turcios, Reyes Turcios and Muse Muhumed after the group qualified to run in the boys 4x400-meter relay at the elite meet.
They came into the meet with a seed time of three minutes, 32.74 seconds and turned in a finals time of 3:24.84, which earned them third place out the of the nine total teams competing in the boys 4x400.
The only two teams to best the Falcons 4x400 was Lakeville South, who finished in second at 3:21.33, and Mounds View, who finished in first place with the top time of 3:20.87.
Other teams competing alongside the Falcons were Rosemount (fourth), Anoka (fifth), Monticello (sixth), Hopkins (seventh), St. Cloud Cathedral (eighth) and Osseo (ninth).
Schrot, Alex and Reyes Turcios and Muhumed will get right back to work as the Faribault boys and girls teams travel for a triangular meet against Albert Lea and Austin in Austin on Tuesday. The boys will travel to Mankato on Thursday for an invite hosted by Mankato East.