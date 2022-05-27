Sent to the Section 1AAA Elimination Bracket, the Faribault softball team fought to keep its season alive on Thursday at Austin’s Todd Field.
Winning their opener versus Austin by a 16-4 score, the Falcons could not keep the run alive, falling to Red Wing 7-0 to end their season.
After getting sent to the other side of the bracket by a 10-0 loss to Kasson-Mantorville on Tuesday, the offense broke out against the Packers.
It took a scoreless first frame before the bats awoke in the elimination game against Austin.
The Packers opened with three runs of their own in the top of the second to bring the Falcons to the plate.
Exploding for nine runs in its half of the inning, Faribault regained the lead at 9-3, along with another six runs in the following inning by the Falcons stretched the game to 15-4.
At 16-4 into the top of the fifth, Faribault pitcher Rylee Sietsema tossed a shutout frame to send the Falcons to the win via mercy rule.
Faribault racked up 17 hits to propel the team to the victory.
Olivia Smith smacked two home runs as part of an three-hit and five RBI day while Sietsema matched that with three hits and five runs knocked in of her own.
Sietsema allowed two earned runs and punched out six Packers to pick up the winning decision.
Advancing over Austin, Faribault played right moments later against Red Wing.
Red Wing 7, Faribault 0
The offense that pushed Faribault into the contest was stifled by Red Wing in the shutout loss. The Wingers led 4-0 after three innings of play putting pressure on Faribault to answer in the win or go home contest.
Red Wing built on that lead to keep its season alive and send the Falcons home.
Sietsema took the complete game loss in the circle on seven runs, only three earned.
Faribault’s loss ended its season at 6-15 overall.
Losing just three seniors from the 2022 season, the Falcons will return a heap of varsity experience as they look to improve on the mark in 2023.
