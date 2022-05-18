Faribault blasts by Rockets By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email May 18, 2022 May 18, 2022 Updated 36 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Using a balanced effort at the plate and a strong pitching performance by Ayden Qualey, the Faribault baseball team blasted by John Marshall 5-1 on Tuesday night in Rochester.Qualey’s strong night on the rubber began from the get go.Getting a scoreless bottom of the first by their starter, the Falcons got a second crack at the Rockets pitcher.John Marshall started the top of the second with two quick outs before a hit batter allowed Aiden Tobin to come to the plate.The senior in Tobin slashed a ball to right field for a run-scoring triple to get Faribault on the board.Hunter Nelson made sure the rally wasn’t done yet with a line drive to right field to score Tobin and give the Falcons the 2-0 lead.Staked to the lead, Qualey got into a groove.Sending down the next seven batters in a row, by the time the Rockets broke the streak, the Falcons controlled the game at 5-0.That score held into the bottom of the seventh.Finally getting to Qualey, the Rockets broke up the shutout but that was it as a fly ball to the center fielder in Nelson ended the game.Qualey scattered five hits, two walks in the complete game victory while amassing six strikeouts.Four different Falcons knocked in runs while a patient approached yielded 12 walks on the night.Faribault’s win over the Rockets was the fourth in its last six games.The victory also pushed the Falcons past last year’s win total with five.Up next for Faribault is a doubleheader on May 19 versus Winona. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Faribault Ayden Qualey Baseball Sport Win Falcon Victory Batter Aiden Tobin Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Tow truck operators injured in hit and run Film's claim of 2K ballot ‘mules' has gaping holes Blue Collar Festival should stay downtown Faribault neighbors charged after dispute over fire Documentary review was political commentary Upcoming Events May 18 St. Vincent de Paul Clothing Wed, May 18, 2022 May 18 AAUW Book Sale Wed, May 18, 2022 May 18 St. Vincent de Paul Food Shelf Wed, May 18, 2022 May 18 Wednesday Wear Wed, May 18, 2022 May 18 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, May 18, 2022 Submit an Event