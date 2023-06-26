It was all smiles as Adam Voss came in and shut the door on Waconia for his seven-inning relief win. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Aiden Tobin leads off on first base. Tobin went 1-3 and scored two runs for Faribault. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Danny Pierce waits for a pitch. Pierce went 1-3, walking twice and scoring for the Lakers in their 7-4 win. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
The Faribault Lakers took on Waconia in the battle of Lakers with the hometown Lakers pulling out the decisive 7-4 win and amassing 10 hits throughout the nine innings of play.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Delivered Wednesday and Saturday.
Delivered Tuesday morning.
Delivered Tuesday through Saturday mornings.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.