The Faribault Lakers took on Waconia in the battle of Lakers with the hometown Lakers pulling out the decisive 7-4 win and amassing 10 hits throughout the nine innings of play.

Adam Voss

It was all smiles as Adam Voss came in and shut the door on Waconia for his seven-inning relief win. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Aiden Tobin

Aiden Tobin leads off on first base. Tobin went 1-3 and scored two runs for Faribault. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Danny Pierce

Danny Pierce waits for a pitch. Pierce went 1-3, walking twice and scoring for the Lakers in their 7-4 win. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
  

Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

