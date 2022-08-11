Faribault Lakers CP

The Faribault Lakers saw their season come to an end with a Region 3C loss against the Webster Sox on Wednesday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Under a dark nightfall that engulfed the sky, and with all of the lights surrounding Bell Field in Faribault beaming down,  two completely opposite emotions lined up and down the first and third baseline.

Nate Rost (Faribault Lakers)

Faribault Lakers infielder Nate Rost (29) throws the ball to first base during Faribault's Region 3C playoff loss to the Webster Sox on Wednesday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Danny Bomsta (Faribault Lakers)

Faribault Lakers starting pitcher Danny Bomsta (15) throws a pitch during Faribault's Region 3C playoff loss to the Webster Sox on Wednesday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Jack Jandro (Faribault Lakers)

Faribault Lakers right fielder Jack Jandro (18) crosses home plate for a run during Faribault's Region 3C playoff loss to the Webster Sox on Wednesday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Ryan Archambault (Faribault Lakers)

Faribault Lakers right fielder Ryan Archambault (22) celebrates after making a diving catch and throwing a runner out for a double play during Faribault's Region 3C playoff loss to the Webster Sox on Wednesday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Blake Langerud (Faribault Lakers)

Faribault Lakers center fielder Blake Langerud (2) reaches first base with a single during Faribault's Region 3C playoff loss to the Webster Sox on Wednesday. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments