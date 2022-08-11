Under a dark nightfall that engulfed the sky, and with all of the lights surrounding Bell Field in Faribault beaming down, two completely opposite emotions lined up and down the first and third baseline.
Down the first baseline, the Webster Sox were in the midst of a celebration over earning a spot in the Class C state tournament for the first time in team history. But down the third baseline, the players and coaches for the Faribault Lakers embraced friends, family and each other after seeing their season come to an end, just one game shy of a state tournament berth with a 4-1 loss in the elimination bracket to the Sox.
A playoff loss stings. A playoff loss at home stings more. A playoff loss that serves as the final chapter after battling for months stings even more. But what stings the most was the plan that was years in the making coming up one game shy of coming to fruition.
“It stings,” said manager Charlie Lechtenberg. “We put this bid in about six years ago and got it. The plan was to be there and to fall one game short, that stings.”
The same Class C state tournament that the Lakers fell just short of is set to be hosted at Bell Field and the plan was to make the tournament and get to play on their home field in front of their home crowd. But three runs is what separated the Lakers from potentially reaching their goal and seeing their season come to an end.
The Sox were one of the few teams in the Dakota, Rice, Scott (DRS) League that were able to get the upper hand on the Lakers, who at least split most of their regular season series. That even included powerhouse St. Patrick, whose last loss during the 2022 season came to the Lakers on May 22.
Much like the regular season matchup between the Lakers and the Sox at Bell Field, it was no offensive shootout like Faribault’s 13-11 win over St. Patrick to open Region 3C play. Webster won 4-2 the first time around and eliminated the Lakers 4-1 this time around.
One of the things the Lakers had to fight through was a Webster team that had a couple of strong arms taking over the game on the mound. In both games between the two at Bell Field, the Sox’ pitchers held the Lakers off the scoreboard as much as possible.
Faribault managed to break through in the bottom of the fifth inning after left fielder Jack Jandro drew a walk and proceeded to steal second. Center fielder and No. 1 hitter Blake Langerud managed to drive the ball between the shortstop and second baseman and into center field to score Jandro.
“We lost Matt Lane, Jack Helgeson, Nate Rost and those are three of the top arms in the state that put us up there and that was a huge loss for us,” Lechtenberg said. “But our other guys stepped up. This team just grinded out all year long.”
Jandro’s run put the Lakers on the board, but at that point, it was to bring a two-run deficit down to a one-run deficit. Overall, Faribault was able to hover around the same amount of hits as Webster, but the difference maker was the amount of timely hits from the Sox.
Danny Bomsta and Joey Grote both split time on the mound and neither pitched a bad game, but the Sox managed to rally just enough to score two runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
Bomsta pitched in the fourth and Webster managed to lead the inning off with a bunt that saw the runner beat the throw out at first. But immediately after it, right fielder Ryan Archambault made a diving effort for an out and proceeded to throw the runner out at first to turn a double play.
The momentum shifted to the Lakers for a moment off of Archambault’s outstanding play, but the Sox stole it back with a series of hits, which saw back-to-back singles to start things. Another single into left field scored the first run after Jandro’s throw home was just a moment too late. Webster scored a second run after a slow grounder gave the runner enough time to beat the throw to first and drive in a run.
Jandro and Langerud brought it back within one the following inning, but Webster was quick to extend it up to three runs in the top of the sixth. Grote had entered the game and ended up in a bases loaded, two out situation, the Sox had another runner beat a throw out to first to help stay in the spot.
With those two outs, Webster dropped the ball down in shallow right field and had just enough time for two runners to score.
“Nothing hit too hard, just blooped one in there to make it 4-1 and just change the game,” Lechtenberg said. “We haven’t hit very well, we didn’t [against St. Patrick], we’re a little cold, so that was bad timing for the bats to go cold.”
Faribault was making contact with the occasional hit, but the performances on the mound from Webster starter Jordan Huwe and relief pitcher Peter Tveite left the Lakers struggling to find ways to get any kind of rally going.
Nate Rost, Archambault and Nick Rost closed out the final three at-bats of the Lakers’ 2022 season.