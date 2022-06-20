...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for
those working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This heat is resulting in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Faribault ended the season with some hardware as the team shot their way to second place in 6A — Conference 1 for Trap shooting. The Falcons were awarded the trophy on Saturday, in Alexandria. (Photo courtesy of Cathy Cap)
Taking aim at the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League’s Trap Shooting Championships, the Faribault Falcons headed to Alexandria’s Shooting Park on Saturday.
Faribault, battling against the tough field of Class 6A, placed 14th in the meet via a score of 442. Forest Lake took home the top spot after scoring 477.
The Falcons got a strong performance from Bradley Slinger to help them to the finish.
Slinger placed 16th overall in the varsity field after connecting for 93 points out of a possible 100. Evan Nigon was the next Faribault athlete to place, shooting his way to a 90, giving him 54th for the day.
Archambault also had a highlight for the Falcons, hitting 25 straight shots.
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River’s Dylan Vonende scored a perfect 100 to place him first in the competition.
Faribault receives second place trophy
The regular season for the Falcons ended with some hardware, as the team shot their way to second place in 6A — Conference 1, awarded the trophy on Saturday.
Helping Faribault had several team members carry the team to the silver finish behind conference champion, Forest Lake.
Nine Faribault boys placed in the top 25 of the conference with Aiden Martinson, Slinger, Nigon, Owen Beardsley, Nathan Warnemunde, Ian Sevcik, Benjamin Cap, Luke Weng and Justin Drevlow all accomplishing the feat.
Two Falcon girls shot their way amongst the top 25 as well in Kendra Albers and Starr Miller.
Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106.