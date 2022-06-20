Taking aim at the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League’s Trap Shooting Championships, the Faribault Falcons headed to Alexandria’s Shooting Park on Saturday.

220621 fdn spt clay .jpg

Faribault ended the season with some hardware as the team shot their way to second place in 6A — Conference 1 for Trap shooting. The Falcons were awarded the trophy on Saturday, in Alexandria. (Photo courtesy of Cathy Cap)

Faribault, battling against the tough field of Class 6A, placed 14th in the meet via a score of 442. Forest Lake took home the top spot after scoring 477.

The Falcons got a strong performance from Bradley Slinger to help them to the finish.

Slinger placed 16th overall in the varsity field after connecting for 93 points out of a possible 100. Evan Nigon was the next Faribault athlete to place, shooting his way to a 90, giving him 54th for the day.

Archambault also had a highlight for the Falcons, hitting 25 straight shots.

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River’s Dylan Vonende scored a perfect 100 to place him first in the competition.

Faribault receives second place trophy

The regular season for the Falcons ended with some hardware, as the team shot their way to second place in 6A — Conference 1, awarded the trophy on Saturday.

Helping Faribault had several team members carry the team to the silver finish behind conference champion, Forest Lake.

Nine Faribault boys placed in the top 25 of the conference with Aiden Martinson, Slinger, Nigon, Owen Beardsley, Nathan Warnemunde, Ian Sevcik, Benjamin Cap, Luke Weng and Justin Drevlow all accomplishing the feat.

Two Falcon girls shot their way amongst the top 25 as well in Kendra Albers and Starr Miller.

Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments