The Faribault Falcons and Bethlehem Academy co-op baseball team (0-2 Big 9; 1-2 overall) got its first win in a non-conference matchup vs Kasson-Mantorville Friday. Faribault came out on top 8-3, but it needed a comeback to do so.

Ben Cunniff

Ben Cunniff earned a win from the mound for the Faribault Falcons baseball team Friday. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)


Faribault Baseball Scores

The Kasson-Mantorville catcher was unable to handle a throw, allowing Faribault runner Owen Hanson to score amid a four-run first inning for the Falcons. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Faribault At Bat

Faribault batters saw the ball well during Friday's win. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Faribault Baseball

It was positive vibes for the Faribault baseball team during a 8-3 win over Kasson-Mantorville. Pictured here, Ben Stoessel congratulates Michael Crone after scoring. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)

Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

