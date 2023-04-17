The Faribault Falcons and Bethlehem Academy co-op baseball team (0-2 Big 9; 1-2 overall) got its first win in a non-conference matchup vs Kasson-Mantorville Friday. Faribault came out on top 8-3, but it needed a comeback to do so.
spotlight
The Faribault Falcons and Bethlehem Academy co-op baseball team (0-2 Big 9; 1-2 overall) got its first win in a non-conference matchup vs Kasson-Mantorville Friday. Faribault came out on top 8-3, but it needed a comeback to do so.
Kasson started off the top of the first with two runs off of starter Ben Cunniff. But Faribault responded with four of their own in the bottom half.
Hudson Dillon singled and scored on a two-base errant throw after Ayden Qualey had hit the ball into the outfield for the first run of the game. Then Michael Crone got on base and scored the second run off of a hit by Owen Hanson. Then Cunniff reached base and Hanson moved to second. Jacob Scherf followed with a hard liner to score Cunniff and Hanson and make it 4-0.
In the bottom half of the second, the Falcons scored again. With Cunniff on base from a walk, captain and senior Ayden Qualey laced a double to left center field to get the RBI and make it 5-0 at the end of the second.
Riley Mason came on in relief to pitch for Cunniff in the third inning and only gave up one more run in the final four. The Falcons were able to score runs in the fifth and sixth to put the game out of reach for Kasson.
At the plate, Owen Amelkovich went 2-3 with two RBI; Scherf went 2-4 with two RBIs; Hanson and Qualey were both 1-3 with one RBI; and Hudson Dillon went 1-4. Ben Cunniff walked twice and scored from both after hits from Scherf and Qualey. Ben Stoessel rounded out the hits for the Falcons as he went 1-4.
On the mound for Faribault, Cunniff started and went three innings, giving up two hits and two runs, with two walks and two strikeouts. Riley Mason went four and a third, giving up three hits, one run and one walk, adding one strikeout.
After two tough Big 9 games, coach Charlie Lechtenberg was happy with Friday's game and result.
"It was a great team win," he said. "Everyone contributed either defensively or on offense. Ben Cunniff had a good start on the mound, and Riley Mason did a great job in relief. He threw strikes, and our defense made plays behind him. Combined, they gave up five hits. Those two did a good job. It was a good way to end the week after three games."
The Falcons next game is 5 p.m. Tuesday at Bell Field against Owatonna. They then have home games Thursday and Friday.
Chris Reineke is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.