...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are
possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Faribault's Ayden Qualey swings at a pitch against Mankato East. (Chris Reineke/southernminn.com)
Faribault Boys Baseball (0-5 Big 9, 2-5 overall) lost 12-0 to the Mankato East Cougars on a blustery, sunny Monday afternoon at Bell Field.
After a scoreless first inning, Mankato was able to push across six runs as the Falcons struggled on the field with errant fielding plays, which resulted in five of those six runs being unearned. Faribault's Ben Cunniff started the game and pitched five strong innings with five strikeouts, despite the score.
With the score still 6-0 the sixth inning, Faribault's Riley Mason came on in relief. East's bats woke up and were able to string four hits together to score three earned runs to make the score 9-0. The Cougars tacked on three more runs with three more hits in the top of the seventh to make the final score 12-0.
Joseph Breiter was the starting pitcher for Mankato East and was lights out by pitching five scoreless innings and scattering three hits in those five innings. Riston Wojcik went 2-4 with three runs scored and and three runs batted in to lead Mankato East in hitting.
Faribault's lone bright spot was Michael Crone going 2-4 from the plate. The Falcons were only able to advance in scoring position three times throughout the game. Left fielder Owen Amelkovich and Designated hitter Jacob Scherf were the other Falcons to get hits in the game.
Following Tuesday's road double-header against Albert Lea, the Falcons will close out their week on Friday with a road game against Rochester Century.