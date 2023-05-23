...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Portions of central and all of southern Minnesota.
WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
Hudson Dillon snags the throw with his foot still on second base to make an out against Tri-City United. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
The Faribault Falcons baseball team rallied in the seventh inning but came up one run short, as they lost 4-3 at Bell field Monday.
They had a chance to tie it up with a runner on base in the bottom of the seventh and Michael Crone at the plate. His liner could have scored the tying run but a great catch by the center fielder for TCU closed the door on the Falcons’q rally.
The game was scoreless going into the top of the third inning, where TCU struck first, scoring the first run of the game due to 2 fielding errors and a walk given up by starting pitcher Ayden Qualey. In the bottom of the 4th, Faribault would get on the board.
Crone hit a line drive single to center field, followed by a Hudson Dillon single. With those two men on base, Owen Amelkovich singled in Crone to tie up the game 1-1.
Both TCU’s pitcher and Faribault’s Ayden Qualey pitched two scoreless innings to keep the game tied going into the seventh. But in the top of that final inning, TCU would take command of the game, scoring three unearned runs off of relief pitcher Crone, all due to errors by Falcon fielders.
Faribault batters didn’t quit, though.
Jacob Scherf reached base with a leadoff hit, followed up by a single from Riley Mason, giving the Falcons some hope. With two outs, Qualey singled on a hard ground ball, scoring both men on base and making it 4-3. Crone was unlucky to not push across Qualey to tie it up and extend the game.
Qualey pitched six stellar innings, giving up four hits and just one earned run, striking out six. Qualey also led the team in batting, going 2-4 with two RBI’s. Riley Mason had two hits, and Amelkovich went 1-3, knocking in the other Faribault run.
Faribault ends the regular season with a record of 2-16 and now moves into the section playoffs, with a to be determined opponent on the road Saturday, April 27. Game time is estimated for 11 a.m.