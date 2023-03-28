Faribault baseball (3-7 in the Big 9 in 2022) is hoping to improve on its previous season's form.
The team graduated 10 seniors last year, with Hunter Nelson continuing his pitching career at Minnesota State University, Mankato. The Falcons were in the middle of the pack in the standings, with only two games separating fourth place from 10th .
For the 2023 baseball season, Faribault is returning four starters from last year, including Ayden Qualey, Hudson Dillon, Michael Crone and Ben Stoessel. All four players will play the field and pitch this year. Stoessel was solid last year, as the primary catcher and plays summer ball for a well respected AAA team called the Minnesota Mash.
The Falcons will have five seniors this year, Riley Mason, Marcus Bednar, Cameran Helgeson, Jake Scherf and Ayden Qualey. Qualey will be counted on as one of the leaders of the team, and coach Charlie Lechtenberg has said, while captains have not been nominated, Ayden Qualey will be one of them.
Qualey had a solid year as a junior, and he said the team is looking to build on their 2022 performance with even a better year.
"We lost a lot of quality pitching, but I think we have a bit more depth this year," he said. "We need to improve our quality of at bats, and I would like to increase my batting average from last year. I am excited about the opportunity to take over the shortstop position and help in pitching whenever I am needed. I have been playing baseball for over 10 years now and am excited to end my high school career with my senior teammates on a successful year at the plate and on the field."
Coach Lechtenberg also reiterated Qualey's comments.
"This year, there will be a lot of positions open after losing a big senior class last year," he said. "We have juniors Hudson Dillon, Michael Crone, Ben Stoessel, Owen Hanson, Owen Amelkovich, Oliver Shoop, Jerrel Skelton, Dalton Kruger, Erick Sanchez and Carter Ennis, with sophomores Ben Cunniff, Kyler Severson. We have two key starting pitchers returning in Ayden Qualey and Hudson Dillon. Ayden led the team last year in innings pitched. We have some pitching depth and will be looking for some of the other guys to fill in."
The Faribault Falcons season starts on April 4 at Bell Field against Big 9 rivals Albert Lea at 5 p.m.