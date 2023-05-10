The Faribault Falcons baseball team (2-11 overall) found out why Red Wing is the top team in the Big 9 Conference. Despite playing good defense and pitching consistently over the plate, the Falcons couldn't catch up to the Wingers high-powered offense and lost 9-2 on Tuesday at Bell Field.
"I thought we played well defensively," said Faribault head coach Charlie Lechtenberg. "We just had one inning that they scored eight in. Other than that inning, it was a good game. We turned two double plays and made a lot of good defensive plays. We just needed to have better at bats. It didn't help our cause as we struck out 13 times against the Red Wing pitchers."
After a scoreless first inning, Red Wing would strike for eight runs off of Falcons starting pitcher Ayden Qualey in the top of the second inning, which was highlighted by single from Travis Friemel and a walk by Michael Fish.
JuJu Koehler singled to score Friemel and Fish to make it 2-0. After Tyler Rodgers walked, Reid Hartmann would scorch a long fly ball over the left fielder's head for a double, scoring Koehler and Rodgers to make it 5-0.
Red Wing would tack on three more runs in the inning for an 8-0 lead. Michael Crone came in relief for the Falcons and settled down the Wingers after only allowing one more run in six innings.
Faribault would be able to avoid the shutout, pushing two runs across in the bottom of the seventh. Ben Cunniff drew a leadoff walk, Riley Mason singled and Crone walked to load the bases.
Another walk by Hudson Dillon brought in Faribault's first run. Owen Amelkovich singled to score Cunniff and make it 9-2. That would be the final score as Ben Stoessel would strike out to end the inning.
Faribault looks to get back into the win column in a road doubleheader at Riverland Community College against the Austin Packers on Thursday.