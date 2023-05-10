The Faribault Falcons baseball team (2-11 overall) found out why Red Wing is the top team in the Big 9 Conference. Despite playing good defense and pitching consistently over the plate, the Falcons couldn't catch up to the Wingers high-powered offense and lost 9-2 on Tuesday at Bell Field.


