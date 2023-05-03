The Faribault baseball team traveled to Albert Lea Tuesday for a Big 9 Conference doubleheader against the Albert Lea Tigers. The Falcons dropped both games, with 5-0 and 10-2 losses.
Albert Lea 5, Faribault 0
The Falcons struggled to get their bats going in an eventual 5-0 shutout loss. Albert Lea scored one run in the bottom of the first before scoring two runs in the second and fourth innings to take the 5-0 lead over Faribault.
Ayden Qualey and Michael Crone recorded Faribault’s only hits of the game. On the mound, Qualey pitched all four innings, struck out four batters and allowed five hits, two walks and five total runs.
Albert Lea 10, Faribault 2
A steady stream of runs for the Tigers allowed Albert Lea to cruise past the Falcons. One run in the top of the first and two runs in the top of the second and third innings put the Tigers up 5-0 before Faribault got on the board in the bottom of the third.
An RBI double from Crone scored Marcus Bednar and moved Qualey from first to third. Hudson Dillon followed him up with a sac fly that scored Qualey from third to cut the lead down to 5-2. The Tigers bounced right back with three runs in the top of the fourth and two runs in the top of the sixth to secure the win.
Crone and Ben Stoessel recorded the only two hits of the game for the Falcons. Crone and Dillon recorded the lone RBIs.
On the mound, Dillon pitched 4.1 innings and recorded four strikeouts in the process before Owen Amelkovich came in to close out the fifth inning while not allowing a hit, walk or run.
Faribault will close out the week with a road game at Rochester Century on Friday. The Falcons will return home to Bell Field on Tuesday, May 8 to host Northfield in a rescheduled game from April 24.