Joe Palmer CSU

Former Faribault standout Joe Palmer (4) is set to play at the NCAA Division I level with the Colorado State Rams this upcoming season. (file photo/southernminn.com)

Augsburg guard Joe Palmer is on the move, as the former Faribault High School standout will once again wear green as Palmer is set to join the Colorado State men's basketball program at the NCAA Division I level.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments