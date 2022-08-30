Assistant coaches: Bethany Fuller, seventh year; Corine Siepel, first year
ROSTER
Morgan Zrust, 9
Anna Yetzer, 10
Bennett Wray-Raabolle, 11
Ella Wood, 9
Lorelei Weston, 10
Hallie Taghon, 10
Aubrey Smith, 10
Kiya Schneider, 11
Amelia Pemrick, 12
Maya Opsal, 10
Grace Norton, 9
Ava Nelson, 12
Miller Munoz, 11
Mackenzie Miner, 12
Margaret Lund, 10
Lydia Lueken, 10
Maya Kolterman, 11
Morgan Klumb, 10
Jillian Huberty, 10
Abigail Hoy, 10
Karly Flom, 12
Olivia Fisher, 8
Izze Dokkestul, 11
Shiloh Bongers, 7
Anne Azelton, 10
Monica Albers, 12
RETURNING STANDOUTS
We counting on our 10th – 12th grade athletes to really step it up for us this season and we have a returning Big 9 All-Conference diver – Miller Munoz.
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
We are hoping our middle schoolers and ninth graders can step it up this season to help the team.
2022 OUTLOOK
The goal is to keep improving. We need to increase our number of athletes.
COMPETITION
Conference and Sections will be tough. We don’t have enough numbers to compete against the teams with full line-ups. (We aren’t able to fill out the spots because we just don’t have the people to do it with.) We have a good group of girls that get along really well and do a good job of supporting one another. We know that they will put out the effort to improve and swim fast. We would love to more swimmers and divers on the team!